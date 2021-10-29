PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2789 Clerk Posts; Check How To Apply & More

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications from candidates for Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk posts. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 2789 vacancies.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the clerk posts is November 18, 2021, and for IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk posts, the last date is November 15, 2021. Candidates applying for the post must be aged between 18 and 37 years. However, there are certain age regulations for the various categories.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Selection criteria | Vacancy details | Direct Link

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the examination and interview.

According to the PSSSB official notice, a total of 2374 posts are vacant for clerks. A total of 212 posts are available for IT clerks, while 203 candidates can apply for Accounts Clerk.

Candidates can also apply by using the direct link given here - PSSSB Recruitment 2021

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for PSSSB Clerk

Step 1. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2. Now, on the homepage, click on the ‘Current News’ section

Step 3. Also, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to apply online for Advertisement No. 19 of 2021 (Clerk Accounts)".

Step 4. Automatically, a new window will open. Click on your desired post link.

Step 5. Now, fill the application form correctly.

Step 5: Pay the fees and turn in the paperwork.

Step 6. Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

