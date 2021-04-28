PSSSB Recruitment 2021: PSSSB Invites Applications For 120 Technical Assistant Posts

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, or PSSSB in short, has invited applications from candidates for 120 vacancies for technical assistant posts. Interested candidates can apply for the PSSSB vacancy online on the official PSSSB website. Read on to know more about these posts under PSSSB Recruitment 2021.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021

As per the official notification, PSSB has invited applications for 120 technical assistant vacancies on their website. People who are interested in applying for these technical assistant posts can visit the official website of PSSSB at www.sssb.punjab.gov.in. For our readers' convenience, we have provided the direct link to apply here - Application Direct Link. The registration/application process starts on April 28 and ends on May 20.

Eligibility

As for eligibility, candidates should have graduation in Agriculture or Chemistry or Biochemistry or Botany or Zoology. The candidates must have passed the matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language which may be specified by the Government. Here are detailed instructions on how to apply for the posts, as given by PSSSB.

Candidates have to apply only online on the website https://sssb.punjab.gov.in from 28th April 2021 to 20th May 2021 (up to 5:00 PM).

After getting the online Application Number, the candidate should upload a scanned copy of passport size photo (not older than 3 months), signature, 10th standard Punjabi certificate, Qualifying exam certificate, to complete the application form.

Supported file formats are .jpg, .png and .gif only. File size should be up to 100Kb only. Please note that applications without uploaded photo and signature will be considered incomplete and rejected.

Candidates should note that their Name, Father's Name, Date of birth and category can not be changed once entered in the online application form.

No correction or changes are allowed after the form has been submitted. So the candidate should fill his/her form carefully.

On the third day after submitting the application form, the candidate shall deposit the fee by logging into the online application portal after 11:00 AM. Last date for submission of fee is 24th May 2021.

In case the candidate fails to deposit the fee, his/her application shall stand automatically cancelled/ rejected and shall not be considered for further processing.

Next day after depositing the fee, the candidate can take a print out of his/her application form. Candidates are advised to keep this form with them for future use and reference.

Only online application forms will be entertained i.e. application sent by post / in person will not be entertained. Any application sent physically to the Board shall be summarily rejected.

Candidates are advised to visit the https://sssb.punjab.gov.in website regularly for any PSSSB Recruitment Notification updates.

Image Source: PSSSB Website