PSSSB Recruitment 2021: PSSSB Invites Applications For 847 Posts; See Direct Link To Apply

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, or PSSSB in short, has invited applications from candidates for 847 warder and matron posts. Interested candidates can apply for the PSSSB vacancy online on the official PSSSB website. Read on to know more about these posts under PSSSB Recruitment 2021.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021

As per the official notification, PSSB has invited applications for 847 warder and matron vacancies on their website. People who are interested in applying for these technical assistant posts can visit the official website of PSSSB at www.sssb.punjab.gov.in. For our readers' convenience, we have provided the direct link to apply here - Application Direct Link. The registration started on May 10 and will last up to May 31, 2021. You can also take a look at the official PSSSB Recruitment notification here.

How to Apply for PSSB Recruitment 2021?

Candidates have to apply only online on the website https://sssb.punjab.gov.in from 10th May 2021 to 31st May 2021 (up to 5:00 PM).

After getting the online Application Number, the candidate should upload a scanned copy of passport size photo (not older than 3 months), signature, 10th standard Punjabi certificate, Qualifying exam certificate, to complete the application form.

Supported file formats are .jpg, .png and .gif only. File size should be up to 100Kb only. Please note that applications without the scanned photo, signature and other required documents will be considered incomplete and rejected.

Candidates should note that their Name, Father's Name, Date of birth and category cannot be changed once entered into the online application form.

No correction or change is allowed after the form has been submitted. So, the candidate should fill his/her form carefully.

On the third day after submitting the application form, the candidate shall deposit the fee by logging into the online application portal after 11:00 AM. The last date for the deposit of the fee is 2nd June 2021.

In case the candidate fails to deposit the fee, his/her application shall stand automatically cancelled/ rejected and shall not be considered for further processing.

The next day after depositing the fee, the candidate can download and take a print out of his/her application form by logging into the portal. Candidates are advised to keep this form with them for future use and reference.

Only online application forms will be entertained i.e. application sent by post / in person will not be entertained. Any application sent physically to the Board shall be summarily rejected.

Interested candidates are advised to regularly visit the PSSSB website for regular updates on recruitment. Candidates can know more details about this recruitment drive by reading the official notification given above. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming jobs.

