PSSSB Releases Merit List Of Veterinary Inspector Exam 2021; Here's How To Check

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the release of the merit list of the veterinary inspector written examination 2021. The examination was conducted for the post of veterinary inspector. Candidates who took the exam can check the PSSSB merit list on its official website. The official website is sssb.punjab.gov.in. To be noted that the PSSSB written examination was conducted in the third week of August on August 21, 2021. The merit list uploaded on the official website has details like the roll number of candidates, the name of the candidate, their father's name, date of birth and also the marks which they secured out of 120. This time 1,313 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the Veterinary Inspector Exam 2021 for the merit list.

Steps to check PSSSB merit list

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "31-08-2021 - Public Notice Regarding Merit of written examination for the post of Veterinary Inspector (Advertisement No 14 of 2021) held on 21 August, 2021 !!NEW!" under 'Current News' section.

The PSSSB merit list will display on the screen.

Candidates should check the roll number in the merit list.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The merit list has been released on September 1, 2021

The exam was conducted on August 21, 2021

The admit card was available for download on August 17, 2021

The recruitment drive was announced on July 8, 2021

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Written Exam

The written exam was conducted for a period of 100 minutes. This year, over 1,400 students appeared for the exam. The students were provided with OMR sheets to fill in their answers from all the sections. The exam was conducted in offline mode and all the COVID-19 protocols were followed at the centre.

IMAGE: PEXELS