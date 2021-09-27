Last Updated:

PSTCL Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

PSTCL Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded on official website. The admit card for the post of Architect can be checked on pstcl.org. Check direct link here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
PSTCL Admit card 2021

Image: Shutterstock


PSTCL Recruitment exam 2021: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited has released the PSTCL Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets which have been released are for the position of Architect. The exam for which admit card has been released will be held on October 10, 2021. The examination will be held in Computer Based mode. For more details candidates can visit the official website which is pstcl.org. The steps to check the scorecards have been mentioned below.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held in computer based mode on August 5, 2021. However, the examination got postponed to October 11, 2021. Registered candidates who have applied and will be taking the exam are hereby informed that the knowledge of Punjabi is a must for the exam. The total number of marks will be 100 and questions will be asked from General Knowledge, Awareness Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and others. 

PSTCL 2021: Important Dates 

  • PSTCL hall ticket has been released on September 25, 2021
  • The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 10, 2021
  • Earlier it was decided that exam will be conducted on August 5, 2021 

PSTCL Admit Card 2021: How to download

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website-pstcl.org.
  • On the homepage go to the latest update portion, click on the notification that says, "E-Admit card for the post of Architect against CRA-11/2021."
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the credentials like User ID and Password
  • Candidates are further advised to keep a copy of hall ticket for future use 

Here is the direct link to check hall tickets

Candidates are hereby informed that the PSTCL Exam 2021 will be conducted with proper COVID-19 protocols. Candidates will have to wear face masks all the time and use hand sanitizers and also maintain social distancing. Candidates should fill in the answer very carefully as 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Exam duration will be 120 minutes and 1 mark will be given for each right answer. 

READ | JEE Advanced 2021 admit card released at jeeadv.ac.in, here's direct link
READ | PSSSB Admit Card 2021 out, here's how to download hall tickets
READ | BHU UET, PET Admit Card 2021 Released; Download using direct link here
READ | BBAU Admit Card 2021 released for UG and PG entrance exams, see how to download
READ | Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021 released for Navik, Yantrik exams; Here's direct link
Tags: PSTCL Admit card 2021, Pstcl recruitment exam 2021, pstcl admit card 2021
First Published:
COMMENT