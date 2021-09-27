PSTCL Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

PSTCL Recruitment exam 2021: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited has released the PSTCL Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets which have been released are for the position of Architect. The exam for which admit card has been released will be held on October 10, 2021. The examination will be held in Computer Based mode. For more details candidates can visit the official website which is pstcl.org. The steps to check the scorecards have been mentioned below.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held in computer based mode on August 5, 2021. However, the examination got postponed to October 11, 2021. Registered candidates who have applied and will be taking the exam are hereby informed that the knowledge of Punjabi is a must for the exam. The total number of marks will be 100 and questions will be asked from General Knowledge, Awareness Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and others.

PSTCL 2021: Important Dates

PSTCL hall ticket has been released on September 25, 2021

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 10, 2021

Earlier it was decided that exam will be conducted on August 5, 2021

PSTCL Admit Card 2021: How to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website-pstcl.org.

On the homepage go to the latest update portion, click on the notification that says, "E-Admit card for the post of Architect against CRA-11/2021."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the credentials like User ID and Password

Candidates are further advised to keep a copy of hall ticket for future use

Candidates are hereby informed that the PSTCL Exam 2021 will be conducted with proper COVID-19 protocols. Candidates will have to wear face masks all the time and use hand sanitizers and also maintain social distancing. Candidates should fill in the answer very carefully as 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Exam duration will be 120 minutes and 1 mark will be given for each right answer.