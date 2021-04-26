PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 490 PSTCL Posts; See Direct Link Here

The PSTCL has invited applications for various posts for PSTCL Recruitment 2021. A total of 490 vacancies have been announced on the official PSTCL Recruitment Notification. The PSTCL vacancy for the 490 positions is under 12 categories of posts. Read on to know details about PSTCL 2021 recruitment and posts available.

PSTCL Recruitment 2021

The PSTCL has invited applications from eligible candidates for 490 vacancies in the PSTCL. Vacancies include positions such as Account Officer, Assistant Manager/HR, Assistant Manager/IT, Divisional Accountant, Assistant Engineer etc. For more details on the positions and eligibility for each position, interested candidates are requested to read the official PSTCL Notification. Here is the direct link for the PSTCL Recruitment notification.

Important Dates for PSTCL Application

Opening date for online registration of application - 26.04.2021 (From 10:00 AM)

Last date of closing of Registration and submission of application - 17.05.2021 (Upto 05:00 PM)

Last date for closing of submission of Online Application Fees through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Bank Challan through SB Collect System of State Bank of India - 19.05.2021 (Upto Closing of Bank Business Hours)

Vacancies Available

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 43 Vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 6 Vacancies

Account Officer - 7 Vacancies

Assistant Manager/ HR - 2 Vacancies

Assistant Manager/IT - 1 Vacancy

Divisional Accountant - 10 Vacancies

Junior Engineer/ Substation - 200 Vacancies

Junior Engineer/ Civil - 15 Vacancies

Junior Engineer/ Communication - 11 Vacancies

Telephone Mechanic - 15 Vacancies

Lower Division Clerk/Typist - 140 Vacancies

Lower Division Clerk (Accountant) - 40 Vacancies

How to Apply for PSTCL Recruitment (As per PSTCL Notification)

Step 1 - Visit the PSTCL website www.pstcl.org and click Recruitment against CRA-10-2021.

Step 2 - Read Important Instruction and Click on the "I Agree" button.

Step 3 - Register by filling up necessary details (category of post opted, name, category, Mobile No. and e-mail ID and click on Submit button).

Step 4 - Check Application Sequence No., User ID and Password received on your e-mail and mobile number.

Step 5 - Re-login to your account by entering the user ID and password received through e-mail.

Step 6 - Fill up the application form and upload Photo, Signature and relevant qualification, reservation and experience documents.

Step 7 - Check the Preview of the Application Form and make corrections, if any.

Step 8 - Make Payment through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking (as required).

Step 9 - Press Submit button.

Step 10 - Get the Print of the Application Form and payment acknowledgement slip.

