PSTCL recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Assistant Sub Station Attendant Posts

The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ) has invited applications for the recruitment of ASSA. The vacancies are for 150 positions as Assistant Sub Station Attendant. Candidates can refer to the official website at pstcl.org to apply for the positions. The online registration process for the same will start on March 5, 2021. The last date for PSTCL recruitment 2021 registration and submission is by March 26, 2021. Read on to know more about PSTCL recruitment 2021 details and the steps to apply for PSTCL 2021 vacancies.

How to apply for ASSA posts under PSTCL?

Visit the official website of PSTCL at www.pstcl.org or http://recruitment.pstcl.org.

Click on the link stating "Recruitment for Assistant Sub-station Attendant (ASSA)".

Click on Apply Online.

Read the important instructions and fill in the important details, click on Register.

Enter the important candidate credentials like mobile number and email ID details.

Once logged in, the candidate would be directed to a new page.

Candidates would then be asked to add their qualification details, photograph, signature, eligibility details etc. at this step. After filling the same, the candidate can submit their application form successfully.

For the payment stage, candidates need to re-login before starting their payment process and click on "Make Online Payment Active" after 48 hours post submitting their application form.

After completing their payment process, the candidate can even check the status of their payment.

Click here for the complete PSTCL notification PDF.

PSTCL recruitment 2021 details for ASSA posts

The official PSTCL notification states that the candidates must have a "Punjabi pass matric certification or its equivalent level and Full-Time Regular ITI in Electrician/Wireman Trade from a recognized institution Knowledge of Punjabi is essential."

Candidates should have knowledge of the Punjabi language

Candidates should be within the age limit of 18 to 37 Years

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the PSTCL Recruitment Notification from 05 March to 21 March 2021 on the PSTCL official website. Candidates can visit the official website by visiting pstcl.org or recruitment.pstcl.org.

Candidates will be selected based on the marks that they obtained during their ITI certification. There will be no further interview or written test.

Here is a table describing the application fees of the candidates based on their category.

