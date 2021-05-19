PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 501 Posts Of Architect, ALM & ASSA @pstcl.org

Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), a power transmission organization, has invited applicants to apply for the 2021 PSTCL recruitment drive for the posts of Architect, Assistant Line Man, and Assistant Sub-Station Attendant. As mentioned in the PSTCL recruitment notification, the registration process for this recruitment drive will begin tomorrow, May 20 and will end on June 11. Interested candidates can refer to this article for a brief on PSTCL Recruitment 2021.

PSTCL Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

Beginning Date of Online Application Process: May 20, 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: June 11, 2021

Last Date for Fee Submission: June 15, 2021

PSTCL Vacancy Details

Posts Vacancy Architect 01 Assistant Line Man 350 Assistant Sub-Station Attendant 150

PSTCL Eligibility Criteria

Architect - Degree or Diploma in Architecture or its equivalent from a recognised university or institution, with experience for a minimum period of 5 years in the field of Architecture after the degree or diploma. Age limit: 20 to 37 years

Assistant Line Man - Punjabi pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full-Time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Trade from a recognized Institution. Age limit: 18 to 37 years

Assistant Sub-Station Attendant - Punjabi pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full-Time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Trade from a recognized Institution. Age limit: 18 to 37 years

PSTCL Selection Process

The PSTCL selection process will be based on an online test. The question paper for all posts shall consist of 100 No. Objective type questions (each carrying one mark), with a provision of negative marking for a wrong answer @0.25 of the mark allotted for a correct answer. This exam is to be attempted within the duration of 2 hours. The questions shall be related to the concerned subject relevant to the post, comprising of 60 marks (for Architecture) and 80 marks (for ALM and ASSA) and general knowledge/awareness, comprising of 40 marks (for Architecture) and 20 marks (for ALM and ASSA), respectively.

How to Apply for PSTCL Recruitment 2021?

Visit the PSTCL website - www.pstcl.org

Click on the link for Registration provided against CRA - 11/2021

Read important instructions and click on the 'I Agree' button to proceed.

Register by filling up necessary details (Name, Mobile No., Email ID) and submit.

Check Application Sequence No/User ID and Password received on your email and mobile number.

Re-login to your account by entering the new user ID and password received through email/mobile no.

Fill up the application form and upload the scanned copies of your photograph and signature.

Preview the application form to make corrections, if any.

Make payment through debit card/credit card/net banking/SBI Challan (as required).

The application form can now be submitted.

Take a printout of the application form and payment acknowledgement slip for future reference.

