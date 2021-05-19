PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 501 Posts Of Architect, ALM & ASSA @pstcl.org

Quick links:
Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), a power transmission organization, has invited applicants to apply for the 2021 PSTCL recruitment drive for the posts of Architect, Assistant Line Man, and Assistant Sub-Station Attendant. As mentioned in the PSTCL recruitment notification, the registration process for this recruitment drive will begin tomorrow, May 20 and will end on June 11. Interested candidates can refer to this article for a brief on PSTCL Recruitment 2021.
|Posts
|Vacancy
|
Architect
|01
|
Assistant Line Man
|350
|
Assistant Sub-Station Attendant
|150
Architect - Degree or Diploma in Architecture or its equivalent from a recognised university or institution, with experience for a minimum period of 5 years in the field of Architecture after the degree or diploma. Age limit: 20 to 37 years
Assistant Line Man - Punjabi pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full-Time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Trade from a recognized Institution. Age limit: 18 to 37 years
Assistant Sub-Station Attendant - Punjabi pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full-Time regular ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Trade from a recognized Institution. Age limit: 18 to 37 years
The PSTCL selection process will be based on an online test. The question paper for all posts shall consist of 100 No. Objective type questions (each carrying one mark), with a provision of negative marking for a wrong answer @0.25 of the mark allotted for a correct answer. This exam is to be attempted within the duration of 2 hours. The questions shall be related to the concerned subject relevant to the post, comprising of 60 marks (for Architecture) and 80 marks (for ALM and ASSA) and general knowledge/awareness, comprising of 40 marks (for Architecture) and 20 marks (for ALM and ASSA), respectively.