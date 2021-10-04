PSTCL Results 2021 For Various Positions Declared; Check Direct Link To View Scorecards

PSTCL Results 2021: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited, popularly known as PSTCL has released the Result for various posts. Along with PSTCL JE results 2021, the merit list has also been released. PSTCL JE results 2021, which has been released is for the position of Assistant Engineer/ OT (Electrical, Civil), Account Officer, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accountant, Junior Engineer (JE), Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Telephone Mechanic. Those candidates who have appeared in any of the above-mentioned examinations can check result now. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website of PSTCL at www.pstcl.org. The steps to check results as well as the direct links have been attached below.
PSTCL Results 2021: Direct links
- PSTCL JE results 2021 can be checked by clicking here
- Here is the direct link to check the result for Telephone Mechanic
- Here is the direct link to check LDC/Accounts result
- Here is the direct link to check PSTCL JE results 2021
- Direct link to check the result for JE/ civil
- Direct link to check the result for Account Officer
- Direct link to check the result for Assistant Manager/IT
- Direct link to check the result for Assistant Manager/HR
- Direct link to check the result for Assistant Engineer (OT)/Civil
- Direct link to check the result for Assistant Engineer( OT) / Electrical
PSTCL recruitment 2021: Steps to check the result
- Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of PSTCL at www.pstcl.org
- On the homepage go to the latest update section and click on the result link
- The result link for various posts will be displayed on the screen
- Select a particular course to view results
- Download and take a printout for future reference