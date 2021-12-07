PSTET 2021: PSEB Extends Deadline For Submission Of PSTET Application Form Till Dec 8

PSTET 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has extended the last date for the online registration and application process for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021. Earlier, the last date to fill out the application form was December 6. As per the revised schedule, the PSTET application process 2021 will now end on December 8, 2021. The application procedure for the examination started on November 25, 2021.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms for the PSTET exam can submit their applications on or before December 8, 2021. The window for PSTET application corrections will open on December 10, 2021. In case, candidates have entered the wrong details in the application form, they can correct them from the correction window.

PSTET 2021: Here's how to Apply for Punjab TET

STEP 1: To apply for Punjab TET candidates need to visit the official website - pstet.pseb.ac.in .

. STEP 2: Candidates need to first register and then fill the application form.

STEP 3: Now click on the "New User option".

STEP 4: Automatically, a new window would open up.

STEP 5:To register candidates must enter details such as Name, Email Id, and other details.

STEP 6: Following this, candidates have to fill the application form.

STEP 7: Candidates are recommended to take a printout of the copy of the Application Form for future use.

PSTET 2021 Application Form: More details

If candidates have any problems filling out the application form or have any other questions, they can call the helpline number (9289807323). Candidates must note that they can reach out between 9:30 am and 6 pm Monday to Friday. Meanwhile, candidates can also check the entire PSTET syllabus by clicking on the direct link given here: PSTET Syllabus.

Image: Shutterstock