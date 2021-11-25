PTET Counselling: Deadline To Pay For B.Ed 2-year Course Extended

PTET Counselling round 1 2021: The deadline to pay the admission fee for B.Ed 2-year course has been extended. Earlier the deadline to pay the fee was November 25, which has now been extended till November 26, 2021. This comes in line with Government Dungar College, Bikaner releasing the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test round one college allotment result on November 15, 2021. The test was conducted for admissions to B.Ed 2-year course and can be checked on ptetraj2021.com.
This year, over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was conducted offline mode on September 8, 2021. Since the result has been released, candidates who manage to secure a seat should proceed with the admission process. In order to complete the admission process, candidates will have to submit the admission fees and report to the allotted colleges. Candidates can check the important dates and steps to check results.
PTET 2021: Important Dates
- Education test was conducted on September 8, 2021
- Result of the written exam was released on September 28, 2021
- PTET round 1 college allotment result was released on November 15, 2021
- Admission fee (22000) Submission After First Counselling should be done by November 26, 2021
- Reporting in College After First Counselling should be done between November 15 and November 27, 2021
- Candidates can apply for Upward Movement After College Reporting by November 27, 2021
Candidates can click on this link to watch instructions before proceeding with admission process
Here's how to check PTET round 1 college allotment result
- Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of Pre Teacher Education Test – ptetraj2021.com.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'College Allotment result for 2-year B.Ed Course'.
- Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login credentials like roll number and password and click on view results
- The round 1 college allotment result will be displayed on the screen
- Candidates should cross-check it and download the same