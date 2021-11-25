PTET Counselling: Deadline To Pay For B.Ed 2-year Course Extended

PTET Counselling round 1 2021: The deadline to pay the admission fee for B.Ed 2-year course has been extended. Earlier the deadline to pay the fee was November 25, which has now been extended till November 26, 2021. This comes in line with Government Dungar College, Bikaner releasing the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test round one college allotment result on November 15, 2021. The test was conducted for admissions to B.Ed 2-year course and can be checked on ptetraj2021.com.

This year, over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was conducted offline mode on September 8, 2021. Since the result has been released, candidates who manage to secure a seat should proceed with the admission process. In order to complete the admission process, candidates will have to submit the admission fees and report to the allotted colleges. Candidates can check the important dates and steps to check results.

PTET 2021: Important Dates

Education test was conducted on September 8, 2021

Result of the written exam was released on September 28, 2021

PTET round 1 college allotment result was released on November 15, 2021

Admission fee (22000) Submission After First Counselling should be done by November 26, 2021

Reporting in College After First Counselling should be done between November 15 and November 27, 2021

Candidates can apply for Upward Movement After College Reporting by November 27, 2021

Candidates can click on this link to watch instructions before proceeding with admission process

Here's how to check PTET round 1 college allotment result