PTET Counselling Round 1 Result Expected To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check The Results

PTET Counselling round 1 result is likely to be released on Monday, November 15, 2021. Candidates can download results by following the steps mentioned here.

PTET Counselling round 1 2021: Government Dungar College, Bikaner is expected to release the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test round one college allotment result on Monday, November 15, 2021. The test was conducted for admissions to B.Ed 2-year course. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website which is ptetraj2021.com.  

It should be noted that the PTET Counselling 2021 is conducted after the declaration of results on September 28, 2021. Over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was conducted offline mode on September 8, 2021. Post the release of college allotment results, those candidates who manage to secure a seat will be able to proceed with the admission process. In order to complete the admission process, candidates will have to submit the admission fees and report to the allotted colleges. The deadline to complete the admission process is November 25, 2021. The important dates and steps to check results have been attached here. 

PTET 2021: Important Dates

  • Exam was conducted on September 8, 2021
  • Result of the written exam was declared on September 28, 2021
  • PTET round 1 college allotment result is expected to be out on November 15, 2021
  • Post the release of results, the admission process will begin which will continue till November 25, 2021

Steps to check PTET round 1 college allotment result

  • Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of Pre Teacher Education Test – ptetraj2021.com.  
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'College Allotment result for 2-year B.Ed Course'. (To be noted that the link will only be activated post the release of results) 
  • Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login credentials like roll number and password and click on view results
  • The round 1 college allotment result will be displayed on the screen  
  • Candidates should cross-check it and download the same. Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future references
