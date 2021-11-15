PTET Counselling Round 1 Result Expected To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check The Results

PTET Counselling round 1 2021: Government Dungar College, Bikaner is expected to release the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test round one college allotment result on Monday, November 15, 2021. The test was conducted for admissions to B.Ed 2-year course. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official website which is ptetraj2021.com.

It should be noted that the PTET Counselling 2021 is conducted after the declaration of results on September 28, 2021. Over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was conducted offline mode on September 8, 2021. Post the release of college allotment results, those candidates who manage to secure a seat will be able to proceed with the admission process. In order to complete the admission process, candidates will have to submit the admission fees and report to the allotted colleges. The deadline to complete the admission process is November 25, 2021. The important dates and steps to check results have been attached here.

PTET 2021: Important Dates

Exam was conducted on September 8, 2021

Result of the written exam was declared on September 28, 2021

PTET round 1 college allotment result is expected to be out on November 15, 2021

Post the release of results, the admission process will begin which will continue till November 25, 2021

Steps to check PTET round 1 college allotment result