Pune University Admission Goes Online; University Develops Its Own App & More Updates

Pune has over 59,000 coronavirus cases as of now and out of them, it has over 30K active cases in the district. Pune will continue to impose strict lockdown norms on select containment zones and red zones, however, it will not continue the strict lockdown in all areas as per the district collector. This has hampered daily activities like education and university. Pune education department has also begun preparations to conduct examinations of all its final year students in the month of September as per University Grants Commission’s guidelines. Pune University or formally known as Savitribai Phule Pune University admission process has also begun, most of which is online. Read on to know what Pune University admission process would look like.

Pune University college admissions to take an online turn like most varsities

As the results of the several boards of class 12th examinations have begun, Pune University admission online has received a green signal from the admin committee. Most higher secondary courses like ISC, HSC, and other board examinations have been declared following which students interested in applying for the courses can visit the official website of Pune that is http://www.unipune.ac.in/university_files/admissions.htm and understand the process in detail. Furthermore, students must know the Pune university undergraduate courses will be having online entrance examinations. The dates for the same will be released soon.

According to reports, Pune University online admissions have witnessed over 25000 applicants already. The students have applied for Pune university undergraduate courses which are vast. Under Pune University colleges, there are 53 departments which include degree as well as certificate courses in the list.

The process for admissions has begun from July 1 and Pune university undergraduate courses online form acceptance will be open until August 10, 2020. The above mentioned 25,000 applicants were for only 6000 seats under Pune university admission online. The university is reportedly expecting more online applicants for Pune university undergraduate courses

Pune University undergraduate courses to have app oriented lectures

Pune University is developing its own application for students to attend online lectures. The application is under development and if successful, it will help almost 800 colleges under its affiliation as per Pune University's vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar. The application is brought to life and devised entirely by students and the faculty member of Pune University.

