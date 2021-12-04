Punjab & Haryana Judiciary Result Out Now; See Direct Link To Download Answer Key & Result

Punjab & Haryana Judiciary Result: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Punjab & Haryana Judiciary Result 2021 and final answer key. To be noted that the commission had recently released the provisional key and candidates were given time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised by a few candiadtes, the final answer key has been prepared. The final answer key has been declared in PDF format and the details mentioned on it are names, marks of candidates and roll numbers.

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the final answer key. Candidates can also click on the direct link to view the master question paper and answer key. For more details, candidates can visit the official website highcourtchd.gov.in. The next step after release of final answer key is the release of roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the mains exam. Selected candidates will be called to appear for the Mains exam. As per the result notice, roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the mains written exam shall be announced by the commission in due course.

Punjab & Haryana Judiciary Result 2021: Here's how to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit Punjab and Haryana Court websites, highcourtchd.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the 'Recruitments' Tab and then the 'Judicial Officers' tab.

In the next step, candidates will have to click on the link which reads Punjab & Haryana Judiciary Result 2021.

The final answer key PDF will be displayed on screen, candidates will be able to check 'Candidate's Name', 'Father's Name', 'Category' 'IsPWD''DOB'and 'No. of Questions -Correct, Wrong, Blank'.

Here is the direct link to download Punjab & Haryana Judiciary final answer key

Through his recruitment drive, a total of 256 candidates will be selected for Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) posts. Out of total vacancies, 239 vacancies are for direct recruitment, and 17 are anticipated vacancies. The prelims exam was conducted on November 13, 2021.