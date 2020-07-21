Punjab Board 12th Result 2020 Topper List: No Toppers Or Merit List To Be Announced

Punjab Board Class 12 results are declared today. The result is available on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) official website that is pseb.ac.in. Students can type their roll number and date of birth to login to the PSEB website and check results. The PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The 12th results are hence declared on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula as suggested by the centre. Therefore the board decided not to declare the merit lists this year.

How to check PSEB 12th Result 2020

Go to the official website for PSEB Result website- pseb.ac.in

Click on the 'PSEB 12th Result' link activated on the home page.

A new window would open, enter the credentials asked on the homepage and press submit.

The PSEB 12th Result 2020 would be displayed on the screen.

This year, PSEB 12th pass percentage of 2020 is 90.98%.

In 2019, over 3 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 examinations. Out of the total, 86.41% of students had passed the board. Girls pass percentage was better at 90.86% than boys at 82.83%.

Image courtesy: PSEB website

PSEB 12th result 2020 is out today

Punjab Education Board announced the results for Class 12 board examination on the official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB has given the third party website named 'Indiaresults' the authority to show the results.

Results for all the streams – science, commerce and arts are released.

Only three exams could be conducted before the pandemic outbreak forced schools to be shut and exams to be postponed.

PSEB later decided to cancel the remaining examinations and to declare the result based on the examinations that were conducted.

The board mentioned that No Merit List would be released this year.

Last year in 2019 PSEB 12th board toppers list, there were three students who scored top position in the state. The names were Sarvjot Singh Bansal from commerce stream, Aman from humanities and Muskan Soni from science stream, ranking first to third respectively.

PSEB 2020 result links for Class 5th, 8th and 10th

The results can be accessed from the official PSEB website at www.pseb.ac.in

Class 5th - http://punjab-5th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Class 8th - http://punjab-8th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-8th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Class 10th - http://punjab-10th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-10th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock