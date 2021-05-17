Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2021 Declared: 99.93% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab Board class 10 results 2021. This year, the PSEB class 10 board exam was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. The overall pass percentage of the Punjab Board matric exam is 99.93%.

PSEB 10th Result 2021

The Punjab Board class 10 result was announced by the PSEB chairman Prof. Yograj. On the occasion, PSEB Secretary Md Taiyab IAS and exam controller Janak Raj Mahrok were also present. The students will be able to check their PSEB class 10 results on the official website- www.pseb.ac.in. The PSEB 10th results will be uploaded at 8 am on Tuesday, May 18.

Girls outshine boys

As per the official data, a total of 3 lakh 21 thousand 384 (3,21,384) students had registered for the PSEB class 10 exam out of which 3, 21,163 students passed the exam making the pass percentage of 99.93. This year, girls have outshone boys. PSEB has also declared the results of class 8 exams. PSEB class 8 exams were held online. As per the official data, a total of 3 lakh seven thousand 272 students appeared in the PSEB class 8 online exams. A total of 3,06,894 students passed the PSEB class 8th exam.

How to check PSEB 10th Result 2021: