Punjab Education Minister Backs Vaccination Of Class 12 Students Ahead Of Board Exams

As May 25 marks the last day the state governments can send their suggestions to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' over conducting CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has sent the state government's suggestion in writing. Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday said that as asked by on Sunday's meeting in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was present we have sent our suggestion pertaining to CBSE Class 12 Board Exam.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday shot off a letter in this regard. Manish Sisodia in his letter reiterated his suggestion to inoculate students before conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. During the high-level meeting held on Sunday, Delhi and Kerala governments suggested vaccinating students before the exams. In fact, it was Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia who had suggested this. However, the meeting remained inconclusive and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' asked for wider suggestions from the state governments.

'Vaccinating Students Appearing For CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Must Be Priority'

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla in his address on the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam said, "The Punjab government had told the union government during Sunday's meeting that first vaccinating youths and students of Punjab must be a priority. And for this, the Government of India is accountable for providing adequate COVID-19 vaccines. If we don't keep children's safety in mind then their education is of no use."

He added, "We have sent in written to the central government saying that first provide COVID vaccines and vaccinate children. This wave of COVID-19 is deadlier than the first one and it is affecting the youths. Now it has also been seen that the third wave will impact children. Therefore, keeping all these in mind if CBSE Class 12 Board Exam will be conducted after two to three months then there is no harm in it."

'Students appearing for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams will give exam fearlessly'

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Singla went on to say that if the students will be inoculated then they will appear in the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam fearlessly. Similarly, like higher education, whatsoever competitive exams are coming if we reduce it by one semester then it will have no major impact, like for engineering course student have to study 8 semesters. This is a COVID year, students cannot totally focus on their studies, so for the students who will take admissions in the respective professional course then the government should reduce the semester's tenure.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in his letter to the central government reiterated to inoculate students from the age of 17.7 years. Sisodia insisted that if inoculating students is not possible for the time being then it is better to cancel the examination and their previous performance in Class 10th, 11th and 12th should be kept under consideration.

(Image Credits: Facebook-Vijay Inder Singla/Representative Image/PTI)