Punjab ETT Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For 6635 Vacancies; Link And Details Here

The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Elementary Teacher Training. The Board has also activated the online application link on August 3, 2021. All the information regarding the opening is available on the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. Interested candidates are advised to submit their Punjab ETT Application form by 18th August 2021.

Punjab teacher Recruitment: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,635 vacancies. These vacancies are available under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018. The first day to apply for the positions is August 3, 2021. The last day to submit the form is August 18, 2021. Candidates should make sure to apply before 5 pm. The official notification was released on July 31, 2021.

Punjab Teacher Recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed the intermediate exam and have done a Diploma in Education can apply for the ETT Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates must possess two years of Elementary Teachers' Training course from a recognized university or institution. Candidates with two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or qualifications are also eligible to apply.

Punjab teacher vacancy 2021: Age Limit and selection process

The minimum age required to apply is 18, whereas the maximum age to apply is 37 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories are advised to view the official notification to get details about relaxation. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the exam. Candidates belonging to the general or OBC category will be charged Rs. 1000 while applying. Candidates belonging to SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs. 500.

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2021: Direct links

Here is the direct link to public notice regarding the recruitment of ETT teachers on 6635 posts Here is the direct link to the advertisement regarding the recruitment of ETT teachers on 6635 posts Here is the direct link to the application window, click on the register now button. Enter all the required details such as name, mothers name, application number, email id phone number etc and click on register. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more information.

Image Credit: Shutterstock