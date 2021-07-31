Punjab Govt Announces Reopening Of Schools For All Classes From Aug 2 As COVID Cases Drop

Punjab government on July 31 announced the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 in adherence to COVID-19 protocols and precautionary measures. The decision surfaced following a consistent decline in cases as CM Amarinder Singh-led government decided to relax lockdown and curbs. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Singh and the state Education Department.

"All schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2. They shall follow proper protocols to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Department of School education shall issue instructions in this regard," fresh guidelines stated.

The guidelines clarified that implementation of directives from the State government is binding on district authorities as well. Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing are key elements of school resumption in Punjab as well as Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen on August 16

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will resume operations for the academic year 2021-22 on August 16, the state government had announced. The decision to reopen schools was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 second wave.

A CMO release said that the government would also come out with detailed guidelines on August 16 on the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020. The CM would dedicate to people the government-operated Andhra Pradesh schools refurbished under the first phase of the Nadu Nedu programme and also launch the second phase of regulations on August 16.

The government has also decided to award marks to Class X students, who were declared to have passed in 2020 and 2021, as final examinations could not be conducted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19 in Punjab

On July 30, Punjab reported 49 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,99,053. No COVID-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The state's death toll stands at 16.292 with 544 active cases currently.