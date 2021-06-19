Punjab Govt Cancels Class 12th Exams; Results As Per CBSE Pattern: State Education Min

Quick links:
ANI/@VIJAYINDRSINFLA-TWITTER/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE
The Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday announced that the state government has decided to cancel Class 12th examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Education Minister further stated that Punjab School Education Board will declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE. On Thursday, the Supreme Court approved the assessment schemes of the CISCE and the CBSE, which has adopted the 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of classes 10, 11, and 12 respectively.
"The Punjab government has decided to cancel examinations of Class 12th due to COVID pandemic. Punjab School Education Board would declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE", said Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla.
Punjab government has decided to cancel examinations of Class 12th due to COVID pandemic. Punjab School Education Board would declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE: State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/U87DjFYP6G
On Friday, CBSE Board informed all the affiliated schools about an IT System set up for calculation of the results of Class XII. It mentioned that a help desk would be created to assist the schools in preparation for the results of Class X and Class XII from the coming week. CBSE Board also forwarded sets of guidelines to the schools which are needed to be followed as per the evaluation guidelines. The Board noted:-
(Image Credits: ANI/@VIJAYINDRSINFLA-TWITTER/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)