Punjab Govt Cancels Class 12th Exams; Results As Per CBSE Pattern: State Education Min

The Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday announced that the state government has decided to cancel Class 12th examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Education Minister further stated that Punjab School Education Board will declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE. On Thursday, the Supreme Court approved the assessment schemes of the CISCE and the CBSE, which has adopted the 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of classes 10, 11, and 12 respectively.

"The Punjab government has decided to cancel examinations of Class 12th due to COVID pandemic. Punjab School Education Board would declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE", said Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla.

Punjab government has decided to cancel examinations of Class 12th due to COVID pandemic. Punjab School Education Board would declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE: State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/U87DjFYP6G — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

CBSE's letter for Class 12th Result evaluation

On Friday, CBSE Board informed all the affiliated schools about an IT System set up for calculation of the results of Class XII. It mentioned that a help desk would be created to assist the schools in preparation for the results of Class X and Class XII from the coming week. CBSE Board also forwarded sets of guidelines to the schools which are needed to be followed as per the evaluation guidelines. The Board noted:-

Schools to provide Class X theory marks for the students who have passed Class X from other boards; Schools will be required to keep the marks ready in soft form.

Schools are required to keep the Class XI final theory marks of the students in soft form.

Schools are required to keep the Class XII final theory marks based on Unit Test, Mid Term, and Pre-Board ready in soft form as well.

Portal will be set up to provide updated information about the Class X roll number, board, and year with the view to ensure correct data on 21.06.2021. The schools will be required to do corrections in the information if required.

Other modules of the software will also be provided by the IT system.

The schools are allowed to form a result committee for which the policy may be read and carefully implemented.

Frequently asked questions and some examples of marks calculation will also be provided in the system to help understand the functioning of the policy.

A webinar will be held for discussing the guidelines, the timing for the same will be announced shortly.

(Image Credits: ANI/@VIJAYINDRSINFLA-TWITTER/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)