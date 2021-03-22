Punjab MARKFED Recruitment 2021 : Application Begins For 227 Officer And Salesman Posts

Punjab State Cooperative Supply & Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED) released an official notification regarding the opening for the posts of Salesman, Assistant Field Officer, Assistant Accountant, Dy. Chief Account Officer and Sr. Accounts Officer. The application process will begin tomorrow with the last date for submission being 12 April 2021. Please note that the applications will need to be submitted online on the official website. The direct link will be attached below along with other important details regarding the Punjab MARKFED recruitment process.

Punjab MARKFED Recruitment 2021

According to the Punjab MARKFED notification, 227 posts have opened up for recruitment in total. The selection process is solely on the basis of a written exam, of which the dates haven't been confirmed yet. There will be no interview round. The merit list will be valid for one year post its release. The age limit for all of the posts is between 18 to 37. The qualification criteria are as follows :

Dy. Chief Account Officer - The candidate must be a 1st Division B.Com graduate with additional qualification in the form of Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant. A minimum of 5 years of experience is required. The candidate should have passed the Matriculation standard examination in Punjabi as one of the compulsory subjects from a recognized institution OR any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language. Knowledge in MS-Office is prefered.

Vacancy - 02

Salary - Rs. 47,600/-

Sr. Accounts Officer - The candidate must be a 1st Division B.Com graduate with additional qualification in the form of Chartered Accountant OR B.Com. A minimum of 2 years of experience is required. First Division plus ICWA needed with two years of experience.

Vacancy - 09

Salary - Rs.47,600/-

Assistant Account Officer - The candidate must have an M.Com degree with 3 years of work experience OR a B.Com degree with 9 years of experience in a Government cooperative institution. The candidate should have passed his Matriculation standard examination in Punjabi from a recognised institution. Knowledge in MS-Office is prefered.

Vacancy - 08

Salary - Rs. 44,900/-

Assistant Accountant - The candidate must be a 1st Division B.Com graduate with at least a 120-hour course. Experience in using a personal computer with proficiency in Office applications or desktop publishing applications required. This should come from a Government recognised institution that is ISO 9001 certified OR the candidate must be equipped with a computer information technology course that is equivalent to an “O” Level certificate of Department of Electronics Accreditation of Computer Course (DOEACC) of the Government of India. The candidate should have passed his Matriculation standard examination in Punjabi from a recognised institution.

Vacancy - 62

Salary - Rs. 35,400/-

Assistant Sales Officer - A 2nd Division graduation degree with one year of diploma in Marketing from a recognised institution OR an MBA in Marketing from a recognised University. The candidate should have passed his Matriculation standard examination in Punjabi from a recognised institution or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language. Knowledge in MS-Office is required.

Vacancy - 18

Salary - Rs. 35,400/-

Assistant Field Officer - A B.Sc. (Agriculture) 2nd Division degree. The candidate should have passed his Matriculation standard examination in Punjabi from a recognised institution or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language. Knowledge in MS-Office is required.

Vacancy - 67

Salary - Rs. 25,500/-

Salesman - The candidate must be a graduate with at least 2nd class honours. The candidate should have passed his Matriculation standard examination in Punjabi from a recognised institution or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language. Knowledge in MS-Office is required.

Vacancy - 61

Salary - Rs. 19,900/-

Image Credit: Pixabay