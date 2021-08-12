Punjab Police Admit Card 2021 For SI Exam Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Punjab Police Admit Card 2021: The Punjab Police exam conducting authority has released the hall tickets for Intelligence Cadre SI Recruitment. Registered candidates should know that the online written exam for the SI post will be conducted on August 17, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves for Punjab Police SI Recruitment can now check and download their hall tickets. It is available on the official website. The last date to download admit card is August 24, 2021. Here are the steps to download the hall tickets.

Punjab SI exam 2021: Points to remember

Punjab SI exam admit card has been released under a recruitment drive that aims to hire 560 candidates

Candidates should be ready with their application ID or Login ID and password in order to download the Punjab Police SI Admit Card 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to appear for the examination

For taking exams, candidates will have to carry an ID card along with the admit card.

Punjab Police SI Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website of Punjab Police that is punjabpolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section

The candidate should click on the link which reads ‘SI Login’

OR Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket

Enter the application ID/login ID and password to log in

Cross-check details mentioned in admit card which will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the same to carry it to the exam centre

Punjab Police Selection process

Candidates will have to qualify for the primary test which will be computer-based test. Post clearing that they will be called for the document verification round as well as physical eligibility test. Candidates who manage to clear all the processes will be selected. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more information.