Punjab Police Admit Cards 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

IMAGE: PTI
Punjab Police admit cards 2021: The Punjab Police on Friday, September 3 released the hall tickets for candidates who registered under a recent recruitment drive. The drive aims to recruit eligible candidates for intelligence assistant in intelligence cadre and constable in investigation cadre. The recruitment drive was uploaded on the official website which said that a total of 1,191 candidates will be selected. The hall tickets for the written exams have also been uploaded on the official website. The official website is punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for any of the above-mentioned posts can follow the steps mentioned below to download admit card.
The candidates will be selected on two criteria. The first stage is Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). The second stage is Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Official notice reads, "Both Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be qualifying in nature."
Official notice reads, "Computer Based Test/Examination is a format for the Written Test, where the candidates would be required to attempt the question papers on a computer. Therefore, the participating candidates should note that the examination would be conducted on different dates for different sets of candidates. Each candidate shall be issued an Admit Card indicating the specific date, time and venue for candidate’s computer based test. The candidate is required to download the Admit Card and bring a hard copy (printout) of the same, alongwith a prescribed Photo Identity Proof (Indian Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter Identity card, Indian Passport, Aadhaar Card), for entry to the venue of the computer based test"