Punjab Police Admit Cards 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Punjab Police admit cards 2021 have been uploaded on official website. Registered candidates can check the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets.

Punjab Police admit cards 2021

IMAGE: PTI


Punjab Police admit cards 2021: The Punjab Police on Friday, September 3 released the hall tickets for candidates who registered under a recent recruitment drive. The drive aims to recruit eligible candidates for intelligence assistant in intelligence cadre and constable in investigation cadre. The recruitment drive was uploaded on the official website which said that a total of 1,191 candidates will be selected. The hall tickets for the written exams have also been uploaded on the official website. The official website is punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for any of the above-mentioned posts can follow the steps mentioned below to download admit card. 

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 admit card: Steps to download

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in
  • On the homepage, go to the 'Recruitment' section.
  • Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE".
  • Under that section click on the link that reads, "Link to the Recruitment Portal"
  • Then candidates will have to click on login to key in the credentials.
  • Candidates can then download their admit cards after cross-checking the details mentioned there.
  • Candidates should further take its printout to carry it to the exam centre.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on two criteria. The first stage is Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). The second stage is Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Official notice reads, "Both Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be qualifying in nature." 

Here is direct link to the recruitment notification

Official notice reads, "Computer Based Test/Examination is a format for the Written Test, where the candidates would be required to attempt the question papers on a computer. Therefore, the participating candidates should note that the examination would be conducted on different dates for different sets of candidates. Each candidate shall be issued an Admit Card indicating the specific date, time and venue for candidate’s computer based test. The candidate is required to download the Admit Card and bring a hard copy (printout) of the same, alongwith a prescribed Photo Identity Proof (Indian Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter Identity card, Indian Passport, Aadhaar Card), for entry to the venue of the computer based test"

