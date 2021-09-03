Punjab Police Admit Cards 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Punjab Police admit cards 2021: The Punjab Police on Friday, September 3 released the hall tickets for candidates who registered under a recent recruitment drive. The drive aims to recruit eligible candidates for intelligence assistant in intelligence cadre and constable in investigation cadre. The recruitment drive was uploaded on the official website which said that a total of 1,191 candidates will be selected. The hall tickets for the written exams have also been uploaded on the official website. The official website is punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for any of the above-mentioned posts can follow the steps mentioned below to download admit card.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Recruitment' section.

Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE".

Under that section click on the link that reads, "Link to the Recruitment Portal"

Then candidates will have to click on login to key in the credentials.

Candidates can then download their admit cards after cross-checking the details mentioned there.

Candidates should further take its printout to carry it to the exam centre.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on two criteria. The first stage is Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). The second stage is Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Official notice reads, "Both Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be qualifying in nature."

Here is direct link to the recruitment notification