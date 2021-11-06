Punjab Police Constable Final Answer Key 2021 Released: Here's How To Download

Punjab Police released the Punjab Police Constable Final Answer Key 2021 on Friday, 5 November 2021. The results were out in the second half at 4 pm. Candidates have been given time to download the answer key till the end of this month. The deadline to download the same is 30 November 2021 (5 pm).

All those candidates who had appeared for the written examination and wanted to check the key can do so now. It has been uploaded on the official website of the Punjab Police Recruitment Board: punjabpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment board is expected to announce the results soon. However, the exact date has not been announced yet. It should be noted that the board had earlier released the provisional answer key and candidates were given time to raise objections if they wanted to. On the basis of objections raised, the final answer key has been prepared. The results will now be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

All those candidates who will be selected in the written exam round will be called for the Physical Eligibility Test. The written exam for which the answer key has been released was conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021. A total of 4,362 candidates will be selected for the post of constable. The steps to download Punjab Police Constable Final Answer Key 2021 are shared below.

Punjab Police Constable Final Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates must first visit the official website of Punjab Police, punjabpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the ‘Recruitment’ section and then click on the ‘Login’ section present at the right-hand corner of the there-directed page

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the application number and password to log in

Once logged in, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the answers and take a printout for any future reference.

As mentioned above, the provisional answer key was already released. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the result date.