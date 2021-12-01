Last Updated:

Punjab Police Constable Hall Tickets Released For DV, PST, PMT, Check Steps To Download

Punjab Police has released the constable admit cards for DV, PST& PMT rounds. Candidates can check the venue, date and time details on the admit card.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Punjab police

Image: Shutterstock


Punjab police constable exam: Punjab Police has released the Punjab Police Constable admit card 2021. Candidates must know that the hall tickets that have been released are for Document Verification, PMT, PST for the post of Constable-District and Armed Police Cadre. Registered and eligible candidates are free to visit the official website for more details. The hall tickets can be accessed on punjabpolice.gov.in. 

The venue, date and time of document verification have been mentioned on the admit cards. Punjab Police has already released the list of candidates who have been called for DV, PMT, and PST. Candidates can visit the official website to view the names and roll numbers in the list. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment: Important Dates

  • Written examination for Punjab Police Constables was conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021
  • The provisional answer key was released on September 29, 2021
  • The deadline to raise objections was October 1, 2021
  • Punjab Police Constable final answer key has been released on November 5, 2021
  • Admit card for DV, PST & PMT has been released on November 29, 2021

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download

  • Selected candidates should visit the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in. 
  • On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab
  • Under the recruitment tab, candidates should click on the link for the post of Constable
  • In the next step, candidates will have to click on the login tab to be redirected to the login window
  • Enter the required details such as application number and password
  • The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen, candidates are advised to download the same. Go through the details mentioned.
  • Candidates are also advised to take its printout so as to carry it during the document verification round  

Candidates must know that the document verification, physical screening test and PMT will be held with proper adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Everyone present over there will have to wear masks, maintain physical distancing, and others. Candidates can also check the category-wise cut-offs on the official website. Through this constable recruitment drive, 4358 candidates will be selected for vacancies in the District Police Cadre & Armed Police Cadre of the Punjab Police.

First Published:
