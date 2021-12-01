Punjab Police Constable Hall Tickets Released For DV, PST, PMT, Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Punjab police constable exam: Punjab Police has released the Punjab Police Constable admit card 2021. Candidates must know that the hall tickets that have been released are for Document Verification, PMT, PST for the post of Constable-District and Armed Police Cadre. Registered and eligible candidates are free to visit the official website for more details. The hall tickets can be accessed on punjabpolice.gov.in.
The venue, date and time of document verification have been mentioned on the admit cards. Punjab Police has already released the list of candidates who have been called for DV, PMT, and PST. Candidates can visit the official website to view the names and roll numbers in the list. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below
Candidates must know that the document verification, physical screening test and PMT will be held with proper adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Everyone present over there will have to wear masks, maintain physical distancing, and others. Candidates can also check the category-wise cut-offs on the official website. Through this constable recruitment drive, 4358 candidates will be selected for vacancies in the District Police Cadre & Armed Police Cadre of the Punjab Police.