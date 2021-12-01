Punjab Police Constable Hall Tickets Released For DV, PST, PMT, Check Steps To Download

Punjab police constable exam: Punjab Police has released the Punjab Police Constable admit card 2021. Candidates must know that the hall tickets that have been released are for Document Verification, PMT, PST for the post of Constable-District and Armed Police Cadre. Registered and eligible candidates are free to visit the official website for more details. The hall tickets can be accessed on punjabpolice.gov.in.

The venue, date and time of document verification have been mentioned on the admit cards. Punjab Police has already released the list of candidates who have been called for DV, PMT, and PST. Candidates can visit the official website to view the names and roll numbers in the list. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment: Important Dates

Written examination for Punjab Police Constables was conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021

The provisional answer key was released on September 29, 2021

The deadline to raise objections was October 1, 2021

Punjab Police Constable final answer key has been released on November 5, 2021

Admit card for DV, PST & PMT has been released on November 29, 2021

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download

Selected candidates should visit the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab

Under the recruitment tab, candidates should click on the link for the post of Constable

In the next step, candidates will have to click on the login tab to be redirected to the login window

Enter the required details such as application number and password

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen, candidates are advised to download the same. Go through the details mentioned.

Candidates are also advised to take its printout so as to carry it during the document verification round

Candidates must know that the document verification, physical screening test and PMT will be held with proper adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Everyone present over there will have to wear masks, maintain physical distancing, and others. Candidates can also check the category-wise cut-offs on the official website. Through this constable recruitment drive, 4358 candidates will be selected for vacancies in the District Police Cadre & Armed Police Cadre of the Punjab Police.