Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: See Eligibility & Selection Process

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police has released an indicative notification for its upcoming recruitment drive for the post of constable at the district level. The official recruitment notification will be released soon. The short notification for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment was released on the official social media accounts of Punjab Police.

The official notification will be released on the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates. Read on to know the key details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, and the selection process here.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

As per the short notice, candidates must have passed the class 12th exam from a recognized board. The lower age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 28 years. The full details regarding the cutoff date for age will be mentioned in the detailed notification.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a physical screening test. Only those who will pass the written test will be eligible to appear for the physical screening test. PST will be qualifying in nature.

Exam Pattern:

The written test will comprise of questions from Mathematical Reasoning/ logical ability, language skills (Punjabi or English), basic computer knowledge, current affairs and general knowledge of India, Basic Knowledge of Indian Constitution, Institution, Basic Knowledge of Indian Constitution, Institutional of Indian Criminal Justice System etc.