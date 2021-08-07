Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 For Post Of Head Constable Begins, Check Notification Here

Punjab Police recruitment 2021: The Punjab Police has invited applications to fill various posts of Head Constable. The recruitment drive aims to recruit for the investigation cadre of the state police department. Candidates who are interested can check the official notification on the official website. Details like eligibility, salary, age and educational qualification are mentioned in the notice. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to apply online for the above-mentioned posts.

Punjab Police Vacancy: Important Dates

The opening date and time for submission of the online application is 04 August 2021 (4:00 p.m.)

The closing date and time for submission of the online application is 25 August 2021 (11:55 p.m.)

Candidates are strictly advised to apply before the deadline as applications will not be accepted after that.

Head constable eligibility criteria and age limit

Candidates should be aged between 21 to 28 years while applying. They should also be graduates from the recognized University or its equivalent. The selection will be done in two stages, First one is CBT which will consist of two MCQ papers. The papers are scheduled to be conducted on the same day. The second stage will consist of Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST).

Official notification reads, "Online Applications available on https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 are invited from Indian citizens for direct recruitment to fill vacancies of Head Constables (except for the vacancies against the sports quota, which shall be filled separately) in the Investigation Cadre of Punjab Police. 1.2 The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the above said cadre shall be carried out through an Online Application Form and Computer Based Test (CBT) process followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters"

Head Constable: Pay Scale

The pay for the post of Head Constable has been fixed at Rs 25,500/- (minimum pay admissible) at Level 4 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix. It has been decided on the recommendations of in-house committee of Finance Department, vide its Letter No. FD-FP-10MISC/87/2020-2FP1 dated 29.12.2020. Official notification reads, "As per the instructions issued by the Department of Finance, Government of Punjab vide Notification No. 7/204/2015-4FP1/66 dated 15.01.2015 and No. 7/204/2015-4FP1/853793 dated 04.10.2016, during the probation period of 3 years, only minimum pay admissible will be paid and there will be no entitlement of annual increment and any other allowances except travelling allowance. ii. Except minimum pay admissible, the decision regarding allowances will be taken later. iii. On receipt of the Report of 6th Pay Commission, there will be no revision in this pay matrix."