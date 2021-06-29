Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Govt Organises Free Coaching For Police Aspirants In State

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police will soon begin the application process for the recruitments of constables, head constables and sub-inspectors. The application forms for over 4000 vacancies will be released in the month of July. In order to train the aspirants, Punjab Police has initiated a free training programme.

The training programme is being accompanied by free coaching for the recruitment exam. The programme aims to train the aspirants prior to getting admitted to the Punjab Police. The government of Punjab took to Twitter to give information about the same. Punjab Government tweeted, "With recruitments of Constables, Head Constables and Sub-Inspectors are around the corner, the Punjab Police has embarked on providing free coaching and training sessions of Physical Screening Test (PST) for the candidates aspiring to join the Police force."

With recruitments of Constables, Head Constables and Sub-Inspectors are around the corner, the @PunjabPoliceInd has embarked on providing free coaching and training sessions of Physical Screening Test (PST) for the candidates aspiring to join the Police force. pic.twitter.com/4tsPSXJ3rs — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) June 27, 2021

Punjab police exam free coaching is conducted post the announcement of recruitment by Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amrinder Singh. A recruitment drive of a total of 4,362 constables in the district and an armed cadre of the state police will commence from mid-July, 2021. In order to be selected, candidates will have to pass a written test. The test will be conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021.

Punjab Police exam coaching: Details

A physical screening test for the selection of constables in the Punjab Police force includes three physical trial events. These include 1600 metre run, high jump and long jump. Parameters of the test will be different for female candidates and ex-servicemen. Candidates can check the details at http://punjabpolice.gov.in/

Police Commissioner on Punjab Police Coaching

The first-of-its-kind initiative was launched at the Police Lines grounds. Rakesh Agrawal, Commissioner of Police (CP) said, "the aim of the initiative is to make the aspiring youth capable of joining the state police force and ensuring that they not only clear the written but also the physical screening test after imparting them requisite education and physical training through experts in the field. Special trainers have been appointed for aspiring youth to help them prepare for 1600-metre run, long jump and high jump,”

Punjab Police notification: Recruitment drive to begin soon

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's tweet on Punjab Police Recruitment 2021, he stated that he is happy to announce the recruitment of a total of 4362 constables, with 2016 in the District Cadre and 2346 in the Armed Cadre of Punjab Police. In mid-July 2021, application forms will be available online. On September 25 and 26, 2021, there will be an OMR-based MCQ Written Test.

Happy to announce recruitment of a total of 4362 Constables with 2016 in District Cadre and 2346 in Armed Cadre of Punjab Police.



Application Forms will go live in mid-July 2021.



OMR based MCQ Written Test on 25-26th September, 2021. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 21, 2021

Punjab Police vacancy details

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 will hire a total of 4362 constables, with 2016 in the District Cadre and 2346 in the Armed Cadre. Women cadets will make up 33% of the total number of constables hired. Once the official website is up, the direct link to finish the registration procedure will be given here.