Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Last Date To Apply Today; Check Direct Link, Details

The Punjab Police has issued a notification regarding the recruitment of civilian support staff in the Punjab Bureau. The notification was out in the public domain on August 17, and the last day to apply is September 7, 2021. This time Punjab Burea of Investigation will select 634 candidates. Candidates who want to seek more details can visit the official website, which is punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the last day to apply is Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Other important dates and steps to apply are also mentioned below.

The minimum required age to apply for the position of Civilian Support Staff is 18 years. The maximum age limit for the same is 37 years. However, certain age relaxation is allowed as per rules which have been mentioned on the official website. Selected candidates will be posted in any of the districts of Punjab. The posts under Civilian Support Staff include Legal Officer, Assistant Legal Officer, Foreignsics Officer, Assistant Foreignsic Officer, Computer/Digital Forensic Officer, Information Technology Officer, Assistant Information Technology Officer, Finance Officer, and Assistant Finance Officer.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online application process was started on August 17, 2021 (4 pm)

Applications can be filled till September 7, 2021 (11:55 pm)

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

The candidate should go to the Punjab Police jobs official website which is punjabpolice.gov.in.

Go to the recruitment tab and click on the link which reads 'Recruitment of Civilian Support Staff in Punjab Bureau of Investigation 2021.'

Candidates will then have to fill in the required details such as name, date of birth.

Candidates will have to pay the application fee online and keep a hard copy of the form with them for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply

Registered candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test which is also known as CBT. The test will be followed by scrutiny of documents. The selection list will be prepared on the basis of marks students obtain in the written test.

Image Credit: PTI