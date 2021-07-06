Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins For 560 Sub-Inspector Vacancies

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab government has invited applications for Punjab Sub-inspector vacancies. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details of 560 vacancies on the official website. Form for the same was released on July 5 and selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT). It will be followed by Physical Screening Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document verification. DGP Punjab Police took to Twitter to announce vacancies. He tweeted that the application will go live on 5th July and tests will be conducted between 17th to 31st August 2021. He also provided QR code that can be scanned for the syllabus and details.

Scan QR code for syllabus & details. pic.twitter.com/wqPFi9X0aH — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 27, 2021

Constable Vacancies

Recently Punjab Police also initiated the application process for the recruitments of constables, head constables, and sub-inspectors. Application forms for more than 4000 vacancies will be released soon by mid of July. The written test will be conducted in last week of September.

•Syllabus for Written Test shared below. pic.twitter.com/7oPkOPiD4R — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) June 21, 2021

Punjab Police has also initiated a free training programme which is being accompanied by free coaching for the recruitment exam. The programme aims to train the aspirants prior to getting admitted to the Punjab Police. The government of Punjab took to Twitter to give information about the same. Punjab Government tweeted, "With recruitments of Constables, Head Constables and Sub-Inspectors are around the corner, the Punjab Police has embarked on providing free coaching and training sessions of Physical Screening Test (PST) for the candidates aspiring to join the Police force."

With recruitments of Constables, Head Constables and Sub-Inspectors are around the corner, the @PunjabPoliceInd has embarked on providing free coaching and training sessions of Physical Screening Test (PST) for the candidates aspiring to join the Police force. pic.twitter.com/4tsPSXJ3rs — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) June 27, 2021

Punjab Police vacancy details

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 will hire a total of 4362 constables, with 2016 in the District Cadre and 2346 in the Armed Cadre. Women cadets will make up 33% of the total number of constables hired. Once the official website is up, the direct link to finish the registration procedure will be given here. Candidates who pass the written test will be invited to take the Physical Eligibility Test. Based on the candidate's performance in the PET round, the board will compile a final merit list. For more information about Punjab Police Recruitment 2021, interested candidates may visit the official website.