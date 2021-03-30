Last Updated:

Punjab Pre Primary Teacher Recruitment For 8393 Vacancies On Offer, See Details Here

Punjab Pre Primary Teacher Recruitment for 8393 vacancies has been restarted. Check details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
punjab pre primary teacher recruitment

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The recruitment board of the School Education Department, Punjab has reopened the online application window for pre-primary teacher recruitment against a total of 8393 vacancies. The online application process initially began on December 1 and end on December 20. However, the window has been reopened again and the new deadline to apply is April 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at educationrecruitmentboard.com. Read on to know the eligibility criteria and details of vacancies here. 

READ | UPSC Recruitment 2021: Assistant professor vacancies on offer for MBBS degree holders

Punjab Pre- Primary Teacher Recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment should have passed class 12th exam or equivalent with at least 45% marks. Candidates should also have a diploma course of a minimum of one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. Candidates must have passed class 10th with Punjabi as a subject. Candidates must be between 18 and 37 years of age.

READ | GIC Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Scale-1 officer posts, graduates can apply

Punjab Pre- Primary Teacher Recruitment: Details of Vacancies

Out of a total 8393 posts, 3273 posts are for General category candidates, while Scheduled Castes (M&B) 840, Scheduled Castes (R&O) 839, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B) 168, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O) 168, Scheduled Castes (Sports-M&B) 42, Scheduled Castes (Sports-R&O) 42, Backward Classes 839, Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen) 168, Sportsperson (General) 167, Freedom Fighters 84, Ex-Servicemen (General) 588, Handicapped (Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired, Orthopedically Disabled and Intellectually Disabled or Multiple Disability) categories 84 each and 839 posts have been reserved for Economically Weaker Section of General Category, the official notification reads.

READ | NHAI Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 42 managerial posts, earn up to Rs 2 lakh

Click here for Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment official notice

Punjab Pre- Primary Teacher Recruitment Advertisement 

Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam Syllabus

(Image Credit: Shutterstock) 

READ | DSE Assam Recruitment: DSE invites applications for 241 Graduate Teacher posts
READ | Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2373 vacancies for teachers before March 14

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT