Punjab Pre Primary Teacher Recruitment For 8393 Vacancies On Offer, See Details Here

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The recruitment board of the School Education Department, Punjab has reopened the online application window for pre-primary teacher recruitment against a total of 8393 vacancies. The online application process initially began on December 1 and end on December 20. However, the window has been reopened again and the new deadline to apply is April 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at educationrecruitmentboard.com. Read on to know the eligibility criteria and details of vacancies here.

Punjab Pre- Primary Teacher Recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment should have passed class 12th exam or equivalent with at least 45% marks. Candidates should also have a diploma course of a minimum of one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. Candidates must have passed class 10th with Punjabi as a subject. Candidates must be between 18 and 37 years of age.

Punjab Pre- Primary Teacher Recruitment: Details of Vacancies

Out of a total 8393 posts, 3273 posts are for General category candidates, while Scheduled Castes (M&B) 840, Scheduled Castes (R&O) 839, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B) 168, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O) 168, Scheduled Castes (Sports-M&B) 42, Scheduled Castes (Sports-R&O) 42, Backward Classes 839, Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen) 168, Sportsperson (General) 167, Freedom Fighters 84, Ex-Servicemen (General) 588, Handicapped (Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired, Orthopedically Disabled and Intellectually Disabled or Multiple Disability) categories 84 each and 839 posts have been reserved for Economically Weaker Section of General Category, the official notification reads.

Click here for Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment official notice

Punjab Pre- Primary Teacher Recruitment Advertisement

Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam Syllabus

