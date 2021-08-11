Punjab: State Govt To Ramp Up COVID Testing To Negate Impact Of A Potential Third Wave

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to ramp up testing across the state. In her order, she had particularly stressed upon conducting a large number of RT-PCR tests in schools on daily basis.

In the COVID-19 review meeting, she has asked the authorities from the health and education department to ensure that at least 10,000 daily tests are conducted across schools in order to trace infection early for mitigating the spread of the virus among children. She also directed that a target of 40,000 RT-PCR test samples per day must be achieved and testing shall be further increased if COVID cases rise.

The Chief Secretary held a COVID-19 review meeting to check the preparations amid the speculation of a third wave. In the meeting, she urged that all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) should ensure that only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff is allowed to attend the schools, if otherwise their entry should be prohibited.

Secretary Mahajan has also asked the officials to keep a vigil on the number of people entering Punjab from the other states, where cases are rising. She directed officials to keep a close watch on the positivity rate and ensure that it doesn’t rise ahead of the festival season.

Instructing the districts to continue aggressive testing and contact tracing and testing to check the spread of the pandemic, she said, "Epidemiologists have been appointed in all the districts and all-out efforts should be made to thwart the possible third COVID wave." Quoting the University of Cambridge, Mahajan said, "Going with the forecast, new cases can be expected to double in about 64 days (under the assumption that the growth rate remains constant)." She expressed satisfaction over the fact that 2,45,823 samples have been taken in the past week from August 3 to 9, and only 352 had tested positive, which accounted for a positivity rate of 0.1 per cent.

To pace up the preparations for combating any threat of a third wave, she emphasised the need to further ramp up the health infrastructure. She desired that each district should aim to augment bed capacity by 25% from the second wave's peak demand.

Currently, there are 4,307 level-2 beds available in the government hospitals, however, the government has planned to enhance it and add furthermore beds. The government has targeted adding around 1080 more beds, making the total 5,387. Meanwhile, she also told that 6,565 level-2 beds were existing in private facilities, where 1,644 more beds would be added to increase the capacity by 25%.



