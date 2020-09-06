Punjab University: First-ever Online Exams To Be Held From Sep 17

Punjab University on September 5 said that it will conduct final semester/year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations from September 17. This is the first time that the university is conducting online examinations owing to the increasing Coronavirus cases in the state.

The University is all set to conduct it's first ever online examinations of Undergraduate(UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Courses from 17th September, 2020 for the exit/terminal classes#onlineexams@ugc_india @DrRPNishank @PunjabGovtIndia pic.twitter.com/3rvydtlBmo — Panjab University (@OfficialPU) September 5, 2020

Online exams to begin from Sep 17

A few days ago the Unversity Grant Commission (UGC) said that all the UG and PG examinations are compulsory and will be held by September 30. Recently, Delhi University (DU) conducted open book exams (OBE) for the final-year students between August 10 and 3. Students of School of Open Learning (SoL) and non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) also enrolled in the OBE. Apart from these, many other universities have deferred the exams due to surging COVID-19 cases in India.

The death toll of Coronavirus rose to 1,808 with 69 more fatalities in Punjab while the infection tally jumped to 61,527 with 1,515 new cases on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin. Twelve new deaths were reported from Ludhiana; 10 from Ferozepur; eight each from Amritsar and Jalandhar; four from Patiala; three each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Pathankot and Rupnagar; two each from Faridkot, Sangrur, Moga, Barnala and Hoshiarpur and one each from Kapurthala and SBS Nagar, the bulletin said. A total of 1,306 novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 43,849 people have been cured of the infection, according to the bulletin. Punjab has 15,870 active COVID-19 cases now, it said.

Amarinder Singh: 'Get tested at the earliest'

Punjab's Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to get themselves tested for coronavirus at the earliest, saying any delay could prove fatal for them. Urging people not delay testing by ignoring COVID-19 symptoms or by trying medicines on their own, Singh said all the deaths being reported are of patients in the advanced stage of the disease. He also assured the people that there is no shortage of beds, medicines, ventilators or doctors to tackle the spike in cases in Punjab.

