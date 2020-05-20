Punjab University Latest Updates: University Re-opened With 33% Staff, New Plans Mapped

Punjab was one of the few states which extended the state lockdown before the fourth extended lockdown was put in place. The state is doing its best in giving all the precautionary measures to its citizens. However, the lockdown has hampered the education system in the State. Punjab University has had to push the exams, take online classes, webinars, and put in place more remote learning systems in place. In early May, Punjab witnessed a spike in the coronavirus curve and owing to this, the university will have to think of more ways of easing the anxious students and the distressed professors in Punjab University. Read on to know about Punjab University news, exam updates, and other details from the state.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'Udta Punjab' And Other Such Films Depicting Drug Addiction; See Here

Punjab University re-opens offices

Punjab University has reportedly reopened the offices with 33 per cent of its total volume. The staff has already declared results of some of its courses. On the other hand, the examination is underway in developing a plan for the upcoming exams, projects and assessments of the remaining subjects. Reportedly, Punjab University will impose no penalty amount for the students who are looking at re-giving the failed exams. After an alarming rise in a number of positive coronavirus cases, Punjab University’s main agenda is helping the staff follow the new norms in working under strict social distancing and COVID-19 curbing measures.

Also Read | Punjab University Exams Updates, News And Other Details To Know

Punjab University exams and online seminars

Professor Raj Kumar of Punjab University organised a virtual meeting of the chairpersons, authorities to map out a plan of action during the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The plan also addresses the upcoming assessments. As Punjab University students are done with the summer break, the meeting also addressed the impending situation of conducting classes after the summer breaks.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor chaired an online meeting of Senior officials, Chairpersons to prepare a social distancing map with respect to conduct of examination, admission process and conduct of classes post vacations. #Covid_19india@DrRPNishank@CMOPb@ugc_india pic.twitter.com/3OlQWFe8yN — Panjab University (@OfficialPU) May 18, 2020

Also Read | Over 2.50 Lakh Migrant Workers Sent Back Home From Punjab

Also Read | David Warner Dances With Family On Popular Punjabi Song In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

Punjab University extends form submission dates for students

After Punjab University students have faced problems after the fourth lockdown extension, the authorities have pushed the dates fo degree as well as postgraduate courses in question. However, the late fees will be additionally required to be paid to the university. Furthermore, dates of improvement for all affiliated colleges have been extended as per a recent report. Punjab University has also declared the results of first semesters of MA courses, Marketing Management and Women’s studies diploma courses.