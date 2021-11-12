Last Updated:

Punjabi Now Compulsory Subject For All Students From Classes I To X In Punjab

Punjabi subject is now a compulsory subject for students of classes 1 to 10th. Here is all one needs to know about this decision of the state government.

Punjabi

With the aim of strictly enforcing the implementation of Punjabi as a compulsory subject for students of first to tenth class, Punjab Cabinet has approved an amendment in the Punjabi and other Languages Act, 2008. Since it has been approved now, penalties will increase from Rs 25,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 50,000, Rs 1 Lakh, and Rs 2 Lakh respectively for contravening the provisions of the said Act. As per the order, now Punjabi subject has been made compulsory for all students from class I to X in Punjab. Schools will be fined up to 2 lakh in case they violate this. In a recent move, the Punjabi language has also been made mandatory in offices. Punjabi will now be written on top of all the boards in the state.

CM's statement on the compulsion of Punjabi language in schools

Punjab Chief Minister tweeted, "To promote mother tongue, Punjabi has been made a compulsory subject for all students from class I to X in Punjab. Schools to be fined upto 2 lakh for violation. Now, #Punjabi is mandatory in offices. Also, Punjabi will be written on top of all the boards in the state"

Sub Section (1A) under Section 8 of the act has been inserted, where the state government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient to do so, for reasons to be recorded in writing, it may suitably enhance or reduce any of the penalty as specified in sub-section 1 of Section 8 of this Act by publishing a notification in the official gazette, said the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office in a statement. By the word school, Punjab govt. means any primary school, middle school, high school, and senior secondary school, established and maintained by the state government or local body or panchayat, society or trust, or such other schools as may be notified by the state government from time to time.

