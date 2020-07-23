PV Sindhu Launches Suchitra Fitkid: India's First Online Physical Educational Curriculum

Hyderabad's Suchitra Academy has launched its own online Physical Education curriculum in India, called SUCHITRA FITKID. This online Physical Education course was scientifically designed by the World Badminton Champion Ms PV Sindhu. This new online fitness programme is meant to help school kids stay fit during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they have been forced to stay at home due to the lockdown.

PV Sindhu helps create SUCHITRA FITKID, an Online Physical Education course for kids

Also Read | Badminton In Huge Difficulty Due To Struggle In Finding Sponsors: BAI General Secretary

This new online education initiative was started by Suchitra Academy and PV Sindhu to help students from class I to XII. This online Physical Education curriculum is meant to bring back the fun and fitness elements that were essential to a school environment. This fitness programme is unique due to the fact that it integrates physical fitness with a built-in assessment of goals planned at each level.

Also Read | Badminton Star PV Sindhu Turns 25, Fans Flood Social Media With Heartwarming Wishes

Moreover, SUCHITRA FITKID also complies with the CBSE board's norms. Speaking at the launch event, Badminton Champion Ms PV Sindhu stated that a healthy life was everyone’s dream and was a great source of happiness. She also added that COVID 19 has created a global health crisis that has shut down the world. Physical activities are almost completely gone now due to the lockdown. This also applies to kids, who are forced to stay indoors and are studying via online classes.

PV Sindhu emphasised that physical fitness was still important even while staying in quarantine. She then added that she was excited to help Suchitra Academy when they asked her to create a specific fitness curriculum for students stuck in lockdown. PV Sindhu revealed that this curriculum was the right mix of physical exercises and yoga asanas.

Also Read | Badminton Is Most Flourishing Sport In India, Future Also Bright: Gopichand

PV Sindhu added that the SUCHITRA FITKID program would help students to stay fit and healthy during the pandemic. PV Sindhu also mentioned that fitness and physical activity were important for a strong immune system, which was essential to beat the virus. she also congratulated Suchitra Academy for creating this new Online Physical Education course. This curriculum will also be extended to Government Schools of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | PV Sindhu Reveals New, Little-known Workout Partner During Lockdown Who Keeps Her Fit

[Promo from PV Sindhu Instagram]