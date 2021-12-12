PWD junior engineer exam: BJP MLA claims Goa minister took bribes from candidates

Panaji, Dec 12 (PTI) A BJP MLA on Sunday alleged that a minister in his party's government in Goa has taken "Rs 25-30 lakh per candidate" as bribe to fill up engineering posts in the state's public works department.

MLA Atanasio Monserratte, who made the allegation, met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday evening along with Antonio Fernandes and said the list of candidates notified for PWD engineer posts must be withdrawn immediately and a fresh examination be conducted.

The examination to fill up 150 posts of junior engineers in the state PWD was held last month and the results were announced on Saturday.

"I have informed the Chief Minister that state PWD minister Deepak Pauskar took Rs 25-30 lakh as bribe per candidate for these posts. I have asked the CM to withdraw the complete list and hold examinations again," Monserratte told reporters, adding that he could bring along candidates who were asked to pay bribes.

All such vacancies should be filled up by a staff selection commission that must act as the central body to conduct these kind of examinations impartially, he added.

Refuting the allegations of corruption, Pauskar said, "The examination was conducted by experts from the Government Polytechnic College, Panaji. We had no role to play." Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Amit Palekar had claimed in a press conference that "95 per cent of candidates selected in the state health department were from Sattari taluka and Sankhalim Assembly constituency".

Incidentally, Sattari is represented by state health minister Vishwajit Rane and Sankhalim by the chief minister. PTI RPS BNM BNM BNM

