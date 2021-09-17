QS World Subject Rankings 2021: MIT And Oxford Top The List; Check Details Here

One of the most anticipated results is finally out. The QS World Subject Ranking 2021 has published the list of the top colleges across the world. Once again this year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, and Oxford University have topped the list in their respective categories. The QS World Ranking is based on several grounds, which includes 51 disciplines that are divided into 5 major subject areas.

The QS World Ranking 2021 includes subject areas such as Arts & Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Management. The ranking is given after thorough research based on analysis along with the inputs of major global surveys of employers and academics. Check out the names of the universities below.

QS World Subject Rankings 2021: List of Top Universities

Engineering & Technology

Name of the University Ranking/Overall score Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States 1 (97.3) Stanford University, United States 2 (96) University of Cambridge, United Kingdom 3 (93.4) ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland 4 (93.2) Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore 4 (93.2) University of Oxford, United Kingdom 6 (92.5)

Arts & Humanities

Name of the University Ranking/Overall score University of Oxford, United Kingdom 1 (98.6) Harvard University, United States 2 (98.5) University of Cambridge, United Kingdom 3 (97.3) University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States 4 (93.3) Yale University, United States 5 (93.3)

Life Sciences & Medicine

Name of the University Ranking/Overall score Harvard University, United States 1 (98.6) University of Oxford 2 (94.7) Standford University, United States 3 (94.4) University of Cambridge 4 (93.5) Johns Hopkins University, United States 5 (93.3)

Natural Sciences

Name of the University Ranking/Overall score Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States 1 (97.5) Stanford University 2 (97.3) Harvard University 3 (97) University of Cambridge 4 (96.7) University of Oxford 5 (95.4)

Social Sciences and Management

Name of the University Ranking/Overall score Harvard University 1 (97.8) The London School of Economics and Political Science 2 (94.5) Stanford University 3 (93.7) University of Oxford 3 (93.7) University of Cambridge 5 (92.9)

IMAGE: Unsplash