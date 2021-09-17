QS World Subject Rankings 2021: MIT And Oxford Top The List; Check Details Here

Quick links:
One of the most anticipated results is finally out. The QS World Subject Ranking 2021 has published the list of the top colleges across the world. Once again this year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, and Oxford University have topped the list in their respective categories. The QS World Ranking is based on several grounds, which includes 51 disciplines that are divided into 5 major subject areas.
The QS World Ranking 2021 includes subject areas such as Arts & Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Management. The ranking is given after thorough research based on analysis along with the inputs of major global surveys of employers and academics. Check out the names of the universities below.
|Name of the University
|Ranking/Overall score
|
|
1 (97.3)
|
|
2 (96)
|
|
3 (93.4)
|
|
4 (93.2)
|
|
4 (93.2)
|
|
6 (92.5)
|Name of the University
|Ranking/Overall score
|
|
1 (98.6)
|
|
2 (98.5)
|
|
3 (97.3)
|
|
4 (93.3)
|
|
5 (93.3)
|Name of the University
|Ranking/Overall score
|
|
1 (97.3)
|
|
2 (96)
|
|
3 (93.4)
|
|
4 (93.2)
|
|
4 (93.2)
|
|
6 (92.5)
|Name of the University
|Ranking/Overall score
|
|
1 (98.6)
|
|
2 (94.7)
|
|
3 (94.4)
|
|
4 (93.5)
|
|
5 (93.3)
|Name of the University
|Ranking/Overall score
|
|
1 (97.5)
|
|
2 (97.3)
|
|
3 (97)
|
|
4 (96.7)
|
|
5 (95.4)
|Name of the University
|Ranking/Overall score
|
|
1 (97.8)
|
|
2 (94.5)
|
|
3 (93.7)
|
|
3 (93.7)
|
|
5 (92.9)