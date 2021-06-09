QS World University Rankings 2022: MIT University Sustains Top Position For The 10th Time

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022 were published on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. The QS World University Rankings are listed after assessing over 1,300 universities from all over the world. The institutions are accessed according to 5 key metrics which help in comparing universities. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT, in the United States, has maintained its top spot in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

MIT University has preserved its Top University Rank #1 with a flawless 100 score. Furthermore, for the tenth year in a row, MIT University has been named the top university in the world. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based private land-grant research institution. Since its founding in 1861, MIT has played a pivotal role in the advancement of contemporary science, engineering, mathematics, and technology, and it is now one of the world's most prominent academic institutions.

MIT was founded in relation to the United States' expanding industrialization, and it followed the European polytechnic university model, emphasising laboratory training in applied science and engineering.The MIT Lincoln Laboratory, the Bates Center, and the Haystack Observatory, as well as related laboratories such as the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, are all located on the institute's urban campus, which stretches for more than a mile (1.6 km) along the Charles River.

Apart from MIT, Oxford University in the United Kingdom has surged from fifth to the second position in this year's rankings, with a score of 99.5. Stanford University in the United States, which was ranked second last year, has slid to the third position, which it shares with the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom with a score of 98.7.

MIT has 97 Nobel laureates, 26 Turing Award winners, and 8 Fields Medalists as alumni, faculty members, or researchers as of June 2021. MIT has also produced 58 National Medal of Science winners, 29 National Medals of Technology and Innovation winners, 50 MacArthur Fellows, 80 Marshall Scholars, 3 Mitchell Scholars, 22 Schwarzman Scholars, 9 Knight-Hennessy Scholars, 41 astronauts, and 16 Chief Scientists of the United States Air Force.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, USA Oxford University, UK Stanford University, USA University of Cambridge Harvard University California Institute of Technology, Caltech, USA Imperial College, UK ETH Zurich, Switzerland UCL, UK University of Chicago

IMAGE: PANG YUHAO UNSPLASH