Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021: A List Of The Books Written By Tagore

Every year, May 7 is celebrated as Rabindra Nath Tagore Jayanti in India. Tagore was one of the world's most prolific writers and poet and has also been awarded a Nobel prize in literature. Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, in Kolkata. Tagore was the first person from India to have ever been awarded the Nobel prize. His work primarily consisted of Bengali and English literature. Tagore inspired thousands of writers that came after him and was one of the most revered writers in the country. On the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, let's take a look at the books written by Rabindranath Tagore.

Rabindranath Tagore's Books

1. Kabuliwallah - Kabuliwallah is one of Tagore's most famous short stories. The short story is part of many school's literature syllabi.

- Kabuliwallah is one of Tagore's most famous short stories. The short story is part of many school's literature syllabi. 2. The Little Big Man - The Little Big Man is one of Tagore's less popular stories. This is a kids' tale about a boy growing up in his father's shadow.

- The Little Big Man is one of Tagore's less popular stories. This is a kids' tale about a boy growing up in his father's shadow. 3. The Astronomer - The Astronomer is a simple story about a girl who is trying to catch the moon. It's a simple tale but very entertaining and heartfelt.

- The Astronomer is a simple story about a girl who is trying to catch the moon. It's a simple tale but very entertaining and heartfelt. 4. Clouds and Waves - This book follows the story of a child who appreciates the beauty of nature. Readers get to look at the world from the child's eyes and allow them to appreciate the beauty of nature again.

- This book follows the story of a child who appreciates the beauty of nature. Readers get to look at the world from the child's eyes and allow them to appreciate the beauty of nature again. 5. Gitanjali - This is Tagore's most acclaimed work. Gitanjali is a compilation of over 100 Bengali poems which won Tagore the Nobel prize in literature. The book has been translated into many languages across the world.

- This is Tagore's most acclaimed work. Gitanjali is a compilation of over 100 Bengali poems which won Tagore the Nobel prize in literature. The book has been translated into many languages across the world. 6. Gora - Gora is Tagore's highly acclaimed work, along with being a compelling and thought-provoking work of literature. The book deals with many controversial topics.

- Gora is Tagore's highly acclaimed work, along with being a compelling and thought-provoking work of literature. The book deals with many controversial topics. 7. The Postmaster - The Postmaster is considered one of Tagore's greatest works, along with Gitanjali. Tagore wrote this book in complete isolation. The book was a surprise to his readers when it came out, as it was a deeply emotional and romantic book, and this was the first time Tagore had written on the subject of romance.

These are Tagore's most popular and inspiring works. He has written a few more short stories and songs that you can take a look at online. You can celebrate Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti by celebrating his works and sharing them with your family and friends.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK