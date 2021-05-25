Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For 80 Medical Posts At The Hyderabad Division

The South Central Railway is inviting applicants for South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 of specialist doctors, hospital attendants, nursing superintendents and other posts. The Railway Recruitment 2021 drive is set to fill up as many as 80 posts in the medical department of the Hyderabad division on a full-time contract basis. Interested candidates have until 5:00 pm on May 29 to apply for these posts through the official website South Central railway, scr.indianrailways.gov.in. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the Railway recruitment notification.

South Central Railway Recruitment

South Central Railway Vacancy Details

Posts Vacancy Remuneration Specialist Doctor (Anesthetist – 1, Physician -1, Pulmonologist-1) 3 Rs.95,000/- GDMO (Contract Medical Practitioner) 16 Rs.75,000/- Nursing Superintendent (Staff Nurse) 31 Rs.44,900/- Hospital Attendant 26 Rs.18,000/- Pharmacists 02 Rs. 29,200/- Health & Malaria Inspector 01 Rs. 35,400/- Lab Assistant 01 Rs.21,700

South Central Railway Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Specialist Doctor - MBBS Degree and PG/Diploma in the subject concerned from any University/Institution recognized by Indian Medical Council. Age limit: Up to 53 years

GDMO - MBBS Degree with completion of Internship from any university/ Institution recognized by Indian Medical Council. Age limit: Up to 53 years

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife having passed. 3 years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council. OR B.SC(Nursing). Age limit: 20-33 years

Hospital Attendant - 10th pass OR ITI from institutions recognized by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Age limit: 18 to 33 years

Pharmacists - 10+2 in Science or its equivalent, with Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 (OR) Bachelor degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act,1948. Age limit: 20 to 33 years

Health & Malaria Inspector - B.Sc. having studied Chemistry as Main / Optional subject in any branch of Chemistry while undertaking the course Plus (a) One-year Diploma of Health/Sanitary Inspector (or) (b) One year National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Health Sanitary Inspector awarded by National Council for Vocational Training, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt of India, New Delhi. Age limit: 20 to 33 years

Lab Assistant - 12th (10 + 2 stage) in Science plus (a) Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) (OR) (b) Certificate Course in Medical Lab. Technology at par with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) subject to the fulfillment of (i) The course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a University or Technical Board of State Government/Central Government authority; (ii) The duration of the course is at least 01 year; (iii) During the course the candidate should have done the training on a full-time basis; and (iv) At the end of the course, there should be a system of examination which has been successfully passed by the candidate. Age limit: 18 to 33 years

How to apply?

Please note that the online application can only be submitted via email. Eligible candidates are required to e-mail the scanned copies of their filled and signed application in the prescribed format. Along with the application, candidates must also attach the documents asked from them in a PDF format. Send the requisite documents to the Email ID: contractmedicalhyb@gmail.com on or before May 29, 2021.

