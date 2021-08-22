Railway Recruitment 2021: KRCL Invites Applications For Technical Assistant (civil) Posts

Railway Recruitment KRCL 2021: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited is inviting applications under its current recruitment drive. Candidates who want to apply for Technical Assistant posts can look for the detailed information in this article. This time, no written test will be conducted as it is a direct walk-in-interview. The drive is being conducted for seven Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil) and seven Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil) posts. The official notification is uploaded and can be accessed at konkanrailway.com. Here is the direct link to view the recruitment notice.

The official notification reads, "Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways is having its Corporate Office at CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai and Project Head Office at Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). KRCL invites applications for the following fixed term contract posts on fixed remuneration basis for USBRL Project to be operated in the Jammu and Kashmir (U.T)."

Candidates will have to reach the interview centre on the date allotted to them. They will have to carry one copy of the application, prepared in the prescribed format as given at the above link. Candidates should make sure to come for Walk-in-Interview along with Original certificates (age proof, qualification, experience, caste certificate etc.) and one set of attested copies of the same. Eligibility, selection process and other details can be accessed below.

KRCL Railway Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Interview for Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil) will be conducted between September 20 and September 22, 2021

Interview for Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil) will be conducted between September 23 and September 25, 2021

The interview will be conducted at USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011.

KRCL Railway Jobs: Eligibility Criteria

• For applying for the above-mentioned posts candidates should have done BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks. The University in which they studied should be approved by AICTE. For the senior position, the candidate should have a minimum of two years experience in Civil Construction.

Railway KRCL Recruitment: Salary

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil)- Rs. 35,000 per month

Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil)- Rs. 30,000 per month