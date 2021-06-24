Rajasthan Board Marking Scheme For Class 12 And 10 Results Released, Check Official Tweet

Rajasthan Board marking scheme for Class 12 and 10 results have been announced today. Minister of School Education Govind Singh Dotasra took to Twitter to inform the same. He tweeted that the education department after a discussion has decided the formula for evaluation. Minister also attached a press release for the same. The press release has RBSE class 10 marking scheme and RBSE class 12 marking scheme. Read full article to know RBSE board exam evaluation crtieria.

शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी पहलुओं पर विस्तारपूर्वक चर्चा करके 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के परिणाम का फ़ॉर्मूला तय कर लिया है, जिसका प्रेस नोट भी जारी कर दिया गया है।@rajeduofficial pic.twitter.com/DAOzzyhsi0 — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 23, 2021

Evaluation scheme for class 12

RBSE will follow a similar pattern as CBSE to evaluate. The evaluation scheme for Class 12 will have few components. Components include marks obtained by students in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 exams. Class 10 and Class 11 marks will be given a weightage of 40% and 20%. Class 12 component will have a weightage of 20%. Earlier it was scheduled that RBSE will conduct the Class 12 examinations in May. Due to the Covid pandemic, State government issued notice of exam cancellation

Evaluation scheme for class 10

For evaluation of class 10 students, pattern followed will be same as class 12. Class 10 results will be prepared based on marks obtained by student in Class 9th and 10th. Standard 9th marks will have 25% weightage while standard 10th marks will have a weightage of 10%.