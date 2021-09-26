Rajasthan BTSC Result 2021 To Be Declared On September 27; Check Details

Rajasthan BTSC Result 2021: The Directorate of Education of Rajasthan is gearing up to announce the Basic School Teaching Course or BTSC Result 2021. The results are scheduled to be announced on Monday, September 27, 2021. Through the official Twitter handle, the Directorate of Education has announced the result release date as well as timing.

Registered candidates who appeared for the BTSC exam will be able to check the results on the official website. The official website is predeled.com. In order to qualify for the exam, the candidate should at least secure 50% marks. Candidates who fall in the reserved category should secure at least 45% in the exam.

The result which is being declared is for the Rajasthan BTSC Exam 2021 which was conducted on 31 August 2021. The COVID-19 guidelines were followed at the exam centre. Candidates who want to take admission to D.El.Ed General programme or Sanskrit programme in Rajasthan sit for this exam. Over 300 colleges of the state accept the Rajasthan BTSC exam score. According to the official Tweet by the Directorate of Education, Rajasthan, "Senior officers of the department will also be present on the occasion. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state."

Rajasthan BTSC Result announcement: Date and Time

Rajasthan BTSC Result will be declared on September 27, 2021

The exam will be conducted at 1 pm

प्री डी. एल. एड. परीक्षा, 2021 का सोमवार दिनांक: 27.9.2021 को दोपहर 1.00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल, जयपुर में परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी रहेंगे इस मौके पर मौजूद। प्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए है राज्य सरकार कृत-संकल्प । — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) September 24, 2021

How to download Rajasthan BTSC result

Candidates should visit the official website-predeled.com.

On the homepage, the result link will be flashed only after the results will be announced. To be noted that the result link will be activated at 4 pm

Candidates will then be redirected to a window where they will have to enter the Application Id and Mobile Number or Roll Number and Mobile Number.

The scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check the details and download the scorecards

Candidates should also keep the result copy for future reference

After declaration of the result, the counselling process will begin. Candidates who took the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for Rajasthan BTSC result information. During the counselling round, the document verification, seat allotment, seat confirmation, fee payment, and other processes will be completed.