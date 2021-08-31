Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam 2021 Has Been Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

Rajasthan D.El.Ed exam 2021: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has announced that the Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 has been postponed. This decision has been taken considering PTET and SI examination. As per the revised schedule, Rajasthan D.El.Ed. exam date 2021 for both first as well as second year has been revised. The Rajasthan BSTC schedule states that the D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 2, 2021. The exam will end on September 21, 2021. The examination will be conducted in morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9.30 am and will continue will 12.30 pm. The afternoon shift will begin from 2.30 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm.

The duration of most of the exams is 120 minutes. However, students will also get 15 minutes extra time before the exam starts to read the question papers. The practical exams for both first and second year Rajasthan D.El.Ed examination will be held between September 28 and October 6, 2021. The examination will be conducted in offline mode and all the COVID-19 protocols issued by the central and state government will be followed.

PTET एवं SI की परीक्षा के आयोजन के मद्देनजर डी.एल.एड., प्रथम एवं द्वितीय वर्ष 2021 की परीक्षाओं का संशोधित कार्यक्रम किया घोषित। pic.twitter.com/VPYUFlUL4h — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) August 30, 2021

कोविड-19 से उत्पन्न विपरीत परिस्थितियों के बावजूद प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अध्यापक बनने के ख्बाब देख रहे युवाओं के हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए विभाग द्वारा REET परीक्षा के परिणाम से पूर्व डी. एल.एड. द्वितीय वर्ष परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) August 30, 2021

Pre. D.EI.Ed exam update

Department of Education Rajasthan tweeted, “In spite of the adverse circumstances arising out of Covid-19, keeping in mind the interest of the youth who are dreaming of becoming a teacher in the field of elementary education, the D.L.Ed. Efforts are being made to declare the result of 2nd year examination.” The Pre. D.EI.Ed exam is being conducted on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The exam will start from 2 pm and will continue till 5 pm across Rajasthan in various districts. The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government for the conduct of exams.