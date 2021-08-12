Rajasthan Govt Allows Reopening Of Schools From Sept 1 With 50% Capacity: CM Ashok Gehlot

Quick links:
The Rajasthan Government under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, August 12, allowed the re-opening of schools for classes 9-12. The notification issued asked the classes to operate with 50 per cent capacity, from September 1, 2021. The government order states that it is mandatory for teaching & non-teaching staff to be vaccinated with atleast one dose of COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to this.
राज्य के सभी सरकारी एवं निजी विद्यालयों में कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं, विश्वविद्यालयों तथा महाविद्यालयों और कोचिंग संस्थानों में कक्षाओं का नियमित संचालन बुधवार 1 सितम्बर, 2021 से प्रारम्भ किया जाएगा।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2021
Earlier, the government had given in-principle approval to reopen schools and other educational institutions from next month. The government had also decided to conduct regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools. According to the statement released earlier, the state cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has agreed in principle to make regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools and to reopen schools and other educational institutions in the state for teaching work Many other decisions, including approval of Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority Rules-2021 and amendment in various service rules, were taken in the meeting.
कोरोना की वजह से बंद हुए विद्यालयों को अब राज्य सरकार ने खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के विद्यालयों को 1 सितंबर से खोला जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/YBIxfnwOwK— Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) August 12, 2021
After the meeting, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, “In the Cabinet meeting held today, it has been decided to open all the schools in the state from August 2.” However, it was not yet clear schools of which classes are going to open. According to the statement, the Council of Ministers decided that regular recruitment would now be done for the new cadre of computer instructors as per the budget announcement made by the chief minister.
कक्षाएं केवल 50% उपस्थिति क्षमता के साथ खुल सकेंगी। कोविड-19 संक्रमण की रोकथाम हेतु निर्धारित प्रोटोकॉल व समय-समय पर जारी दिशा-निर्देशों की सभी शैक्षणिक परिसरों में सख्ती से पालना सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2021
शिक्षण संस्थानों में कक्षाओं का संचालन निम्न दिशा-निर्देशों के साथ शुरू होगा:- pic.twitter.com/tNTy6RP76q
