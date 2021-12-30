Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021: Provisional Merit List To Be Out Today, Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Education Department, Rajasthan will release the provisional merit list for verification of documents on Thursday, December 30, 2021 for NEET counselling 2021. The provisional merit list for candidates applied under state quota seats will be uploaded today. It will be uploaded on the official website rajneetug2021.com. Candidates should know that the date for document verification is January 3, 2022.
Medical Education Department said, "Dates for further MBBS and BDS admission-related events will be announced later."
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2021, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur, is conducting Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the state’s medical education department.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the registration process for NEET 2021 state quota counselling on December 30, 2021. The information bulletin has been released for the Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org/info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG. Candidates must note that the registration and fee payment process for Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 will start on December 30, 2021, and will end on January 5, 2022.
According to an official statement issued by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, "The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require the NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only the NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other rank should be entered. "