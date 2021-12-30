Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021: Provisional Merit List To Be Out Today, Check Details

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Education Department, Rajasthan will release the provisional merit list for verification of documents on Thursday, December 30, 2021 for NEET counselling 2021. The provisional merit list for candidates applied under state quota seats will be uploaded today. It will be uploaded on the official website rajneetug2021.com. Candidates should know that the date for document verification is January 3, 2022.

Medical Education Department said, "Dates for further MBBS and BDS admission-related events will be announced later."

Check Important Dates Here

The application process for NEET was opened on December 20, 2021.

The deadline for application process was December 27, 2021.

Students shortlisted will have to verify documents on January 3, 2022 for admission to state quota seats at Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur.

NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2021, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur, is conducting Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the state’s medical education department.

Here is how to check Rajasthan NEET UG counselling provisional list

Candidates should visit the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2021 official website - rajneetug2021.com

On the homepage, candidates should click on the designated link, click on the provisional list.

Candidates will have to fill in the required details.

Check and download the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling provisional list.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the registration process for NEET 2021 state quota counselling on December 30, 2021. The information bulletin has been released for the Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org/info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG. Candidates must note that the registration and fee payment process for Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 will start on December 30, 2021, and will end on January 5, 2022.