Rajasthan NHM CHO Result 2020 Declared @rajswasthya.nic.in: Direct Links Attached

Earlier this week, the Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, National Health Mission (NHM), Rajasthan released the NHM CHO result 2020 on its official website. A direct link to the website has been provided below for the ease of candidates. Along with the Rajasthan NHM CHO result 2020, the Rajasthan NHM CHO merit list and cut-off marks have also been updated. If the candidate has managed to exceed the cut-off marks and is shortlisted for the post on the merit list, he/she will have to sign a bond of Rs. 5 lakh with Rajasthan NHM for five years before joining the bridge course. Here's a tutorial on NHM CHO Result download and other details regarding the joining.

Rajasthan NHM CHO Result 2020 Declared

Tutorial on NHM CHO Result Download

Visit the official website of the Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, Rajasthan - rajswasthya.nic.in.

On the homepage, a link named 'Click Here for Main Website' will be available against a blue button. Click to proceed.

A new window will open up where several links will be embedded in the notice section at the centre. One of the links will be 'CHO (Community Health Officer) Recruitment -2020’ ‘विज्ञप्ति: CHO भर्ती 2020 की चयन सूची’. Click to proceed.

That link will redirect the candidate to the Rajasthan NHM CHO Result 2020, which will be available in a PDF format.

The links for ‘NTSP Merit List’, ‘TSP Merit List’ and 'Cut-off Score' will also be embedded in the notice section and will be available in a PDF format.

Candidates are requested to download Rajasthan CHO Result PDF for future reference.

If selected, candidates are supposed to submit an NOC from their employers, which is a must to join the 6-month bridge course. Furthermore, they will have to sign a bond of Rs. 5 lakh with Rajasthan NHM for five years. Please note that the bond has to be on Rs. 500 non-judicial stamp paper duly notarized. Further shortlisting and confirmation may be possible on furnishing the original documents required for the verification purpose. Through this drive alone, a total of 7810 vacancies for Community Health Officers posts is aimed to be fulfilled by the Sub Health Center Health and Wellness Center. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for more updates on the joining process.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK