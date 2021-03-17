Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2021 For PET, PMT To Be Released Today

Rajasthan Police Physical Admit card: Candidates who are preparing for Rajasthan Police PET and PMT exam must note that the Rajasthan Police constable admit card has been released. The admit card was released by the Home Guard department of Rajasthan for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Find out how to download the admit card and more details about the test.

Rajasthan Police Admit card download

The Rajasthan Police Physical Test Admit Card can be accessed and downloaded by all the candidates who have cleared the Rajasthan Police Exam 2020-21. The admit card can be downloaded from recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. However, candidates must note that the link is not activated yet. It is advised that candidates must keep checking the website, frequently to get a heads up when the admit card link gets activated.

Rajasthan Police 2021

According to the Rajasthan Home Guard department’s official website, a total of 5000 vacancies were notified for the constable post. Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application was started on December 23, 2019, and ended on Rajasthan February 10, 2020. The exam was conducted between November 6 to 8 in various districts of Rajasthan. The result was released on March 11, 2021.

More about Home Guard Department Rajasthan

According to home.rajasthan.gov.in, Home Guards’ is a voluntary force, which was first raised in India in December 1946. The Home Guards at the time were supposed to assist the police in controlling civil disturbance and communal riots. Subsequently, the concept of the voluntary citizen’s force was adopted by other States. The importance of Home guards was realized in the wake of Chinese aggression in 1962 when the Centre advised the States and Union Territories to merge their existing voluntary organisations into one uniform voluntary force known as Home Guards.

The role of Home Guards is to serve as an auxiliary Force to the Police. They are responsible for the maintenance of internal security situations, and for helping the community in any kind of emergency such as an air-raid, fire, cyclone, earthquake, epidemic etc. They also help in the maintenance of essential services, promote communal harmony, assist the administration in protecting weaker sections and participate in law and order duties.

