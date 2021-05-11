Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2019 Out On Police.rajasthan.gov.in | Check Details

Earlier today, the answer key for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam for 2019 was released. The answer key was published on the official website for candidates to maintain transparency in the marking and selection process. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key for themselves and verify the marks they received based on the answer key. Read on to know how to check the answer key.

How to check Rajasthan police Constable answer key 2019?

In order to check the answer key for Rajasthan Police Constable 2019, candidates will have to visit the official website.

Candidates can visit the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in or click here for direct link for Rajasthan Police Constable answer key result

Next, when the homepage opens, students will be able to see “Constable Recruitment 2019 answer keys” on the homepage.

Next, click on the link that reads, “Constable Recruitment 2019 answer keys”.

A candidate can also click here for direct link to the answer keys.

Next, the page to the answer keys will open and candidates can view the key and check it with the paper series they attempted.

Rajasthan police constable answer key download: at the top right corner of the screen, candidate will see an option to download the answer keys for Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2019. the download icon will appear as a down arrow with a bar made at the bottom of the arrow head.

Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2019 results announced earlier in March 2021

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019 results for 86 units were recently released on the official website. Out of the total 5438 vacancies, 3452 vacancies were for Constable GD General Area and 1633 vacancies were for TSP Area.

How to check Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2019 result

Visit the website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the Result tab or Latest Notification tab on the homepage. Click on the link that reads ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Results’ The candidate will be re-directed to the website's login page. They have to enter their roll number and application number. After logging into the website they can check the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018. Save the police constable result download in a PDF format. Direct link - Paste this URL on your web browser - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1451/56847/login.html Here is what the login page looks like before checking the results on the official website.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK